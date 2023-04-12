Angry residents and the leader of a conservative anti-LGBTQ+ group have opposed a Pride festival in Tennessee – likening the celebration to allowing the devil in.

Franklin Pride was first held in the small town, close to Nashville, two years ago – but its future was left hanging in the balance when a special-event permit was required this year.

On 11 April, a council meeting, held to debate granting the permit, was met with opposition from angry residents opposing the event.

Robin Steenman, the leader of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative group that has called for bans on hundreds of books, described the permit fight as a battle of good vs evil, LGBTQ Nation reported.

‘You are letting Satan in’

“You think you are doing things based on laws,” one woman told the meeting through sobs. “But you are letting Satan in. He will not take an inch. I promise you. He will take everything, and it will not stop.”

Steenman, who wore a large “Choose Decency” sticker, which she passed out among those opposed to issuing the permit to the Pride celebration, said: “It is part of a social change agenda that wants to come to Franklin, and we are seeing it play out all over the country.

“That agenda is not pro-religion, pro-community, pro-Christianity, pro-family, or pro-America. Rather, it seeks the destruction of all of those elements.”

Franklin Pride organisers were outnumbered with 30 people speaking in opposition and just six in favour of the event.

One of those backing the event, Spencer Lyst, said that when he and other members of his Pride club marched in his school’s homecoming parade in the autumn, they were booed by a group of parents.

“I’m here on my own volition. Satan is not getting at me,” he said.

Tennessee’s Franklin Pride granted special-event permit

Posting on Facebook a day after the meeting, Franklin Pride announced that it had been granted the permit and that the event will go ahead on 3 June.

The post, which has been liked more than 150 times, has received comments from people thrilled to know the festival will go ahead.

Seth Ryan Levy wrote: “Great! Let’s make it the most well-attended yet. See you there.”

“I am happy with the decision. Thankful to the mayor for that tie-breaking vote.”

This year’s event won’t include the scheduled drag show, following the southern state prohibiting them being held in public.

PinkNews has contacted Moms for Liberty and Franklin Pride for comment.