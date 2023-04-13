Drag Race season one finalist Rebecca Glasscock has shown love to Princess Poppy after the season 15 queen recreated her iconic entrance look.

Princess Poppy hit the Drag Race season 15 reunion in a yellow strap top and jeans in tribute to Rebecca Glasscock’s entrance lewk from the very first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, back when the queens were all serving mall-drag realness.

Even though the San Francisco-based queen recently announced that she was stepping back from the spotlight – introducing herself at the reunion with the belter: “I’m quitting drag – you’re welcome” – the look has made a distinct impression on one queen from the halls of Drag Race fame.

Taking to Instagram, Javier Rivera – who is the artist behind Rebecca Glasscock – gave Princess Poppy’s look the definitive seal of approval.

“Yooooo!!!! Everybody was blowing up my phone and sending me pics!!! I thought it was hilarious!!! This bitch did her homework. For a minute I saw that pic from the panel and said: “When did I film that? Oh shit! That’s not me!!!!

“Hats off to ya babe!!!! You had me down to the pumps and the necklace!!! You fuggin turned it!!! You had me LMFAO!!! Beautifully executed. Bravo”

Fans have also shown plenty of love for Rivera, including Princess Poppy herself, who wrote: “You’re the icon to end all icons.”

Since appearing on Drag Race, the season one runner-up has quit drag – but remains active on social media as Javier Rivera.

“We need Rebecca Glasscock back!!!” wrote season two alumnus and rumoured All Stars 8 contestant Jessica Wild.

“It shows the impact you have had and continue to have! Rebecca is part of the legendary queens of Drag Race” another fan wrote.

Princess Poppy as Rebecca Glasscock at the Drag Race reunion is one of the funniest moments in TV history pic.twitter.com/tZ4PL0PbY7 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 7, 2023

princess poppy paying homage to rebecca from s1’s entrance look. iconic in many levels😂 #dragrace pic.twitter.com/X2FCfpXyaQ — philip (@mariahscracker) April 7, 2023

Princess Poppy’s look was one of the most talked about aspects of the reunion. She also attended the red (pink) carpet of the season 15 finale in a reference to Regina George’s prom dress/ back brace from Mean Girls.

Iconic.

The queen, who was eliminated second on season 15, recently broke her silence after her series exit, declaring that she “doesn’t want to be famous” and instead hopes to “to fall off the face of the planet”.

The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 airs on Friday 13 March, 8/7c on MTV in the US and will be available to watch on Wow Presents Plus the following Saturday morning from 2am GMT in the UK.