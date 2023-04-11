Every sickening RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 finale look, reviewed

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 did not come just for fun with their finale red-carpet looks.

After 15 episodes, countless “Gates” and one (possibly) 40-inch wig later, the final four of Anetra, Sasha Colby, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks have less than one week until the finale reveals who will be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

As is now tradition for the glamazons of Drag Race, the finale has already been taped with multiple endings filmed – so not even the top two know who is snatching the crown.

What we do know, however, is that the queens of the largest Drag Race cast ever attended the pink carpet of the finale in some of the most sickening looks all season.

Here are our thoughts on the Drag Race season 15 finale looks – the good, the bad and those that have let loose.

Irene DuBois

Raise your hand if you’re absolutely furious that Irene was a) eliminated first and b) not brought back this season. Our hands are raised, and yours should be too.

One reason for that is obviously that she would have brought more drama than she already managed to do in her criminally short amount of screen time. Another is that we missed her entire runway package – and her finale outfit proves that we would have seen serve after serve.

The feathered hair, the feathered wings, the also feathered but somehow also stoned gown? The makeup? It’s a toot, Irene, it’s a toot.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

In this house, we do indeed stan a queen who is unafraid to reference or not reference, and Princess Poppy is that very queen.

The Mean Girls-inspired Regina George neck brace is the stupid cherry on the glamorous cake, and makes us wish we’d seen a bit more of Princess Poppy, even if she is now quitting drag.

To be honest, she won the reunion by dressing as Rebecca Glasscock’s season one entrance look, and while this ensemble isn’t quite that level of slay, it’s gorge nonetheless.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

Just look at the material! Proving that the twins will be back for All Stars, whether separately or together, is Sugar’s finale look.

There’s a lot of tulle going on (sorry, Shangela), but the face has never been more stamped and the hair is right. We’re obsessed with the carved-out look of the garment’s structure, too.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

Coming for the twins’ gig by giving us pop princess Barbie slay, it’s everyone’s favourite birthstone: Amethyst.

It almost looks like two separate garments, with the top half giving gymnastics competition and the bottom giving quinceañera dress, but we appreciate how that plays into the over-all aesthetic.

Fun stars, fun scrunchie, fun purse. This look is fun. We’re having fun.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

12. Robin Fierce

A black-and-white slay from Robin Fierce, our favourite part of this look is that beauuutiful hair!

The face will always be flawless and the poise will always be there, even if we feel the gown is slightly on the simple side – but only when compared with the other queens’ outfits.

Regardless, Robin is fierce and we still can’t stop looking at how gorgeous that hair is.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

Aura’s face will always be beat and the hair will always be right. That’s unquestionable.

However, the finale look is a bit too similar to her entrance look, in that it’s a fairly nondescript black coat over a fairly unremarkable black strappy garment.

True, we couldn’t do what she does, but given that these are our thoughts, we’re going to live our truth and say that we would have loved to see something more of the calibre of her “Beautiful Nightmare” runway – that was sickening.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

When we first saw this, we didn’t really know what the hell we were looking at – and still don’t, to be honest. But we kind of love it.

There’s a lot going on, but that’s OK – it’s drag! It does remind us ever so slightly of a Playmobil character and we not entirely sure why, but the more we look at it, the more we appreciate how difficult it must have been to construct.

Jax looks like a denim Bionicle, and that’s a compliment.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

She’s Spice, so she’s the devil, and her sister Sugar was an angel… get it?

Jokes aside, Spice munched this right up, from the paler-than-usual makeup to the stoned trident (is it a trident if it’s not under the sea?) and even the shoulder pads.

We’re still bitter that she was in the bottom on the one week where she actually slayed.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

We love this and will not Rupaulogise for saying that this is the Ursula we could have had for the new The Little Mermaid film.

The velvet body, the tentacle details and the mesh nude illusion leading to the most sickening cuffs you’ve ever seen. It’s all so good.

Poor unfortunate Babydoll!

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

Marcia Marcia Marcia did not get this at Marshalls, Marshalls, Marshalls (look them up if you’re in the UK!). We adore this look.

She’s leaning into the My Fair Lady of it all, the makeup is different (even though we don’t think it ever needed fixing) and the adorable pose really sells it.

We wish the nude silk fabric was just a slightly closer shade to her skin to really complete the illusion but it’s a toot.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

Salina EsTitties is a genius for the nod to her Roscoe’s Viewing Party rant, in which she told a certain “hilarious” guest judge to eat a certain part of her anatomy.

This outfit, therefore, is pointing out exactly where that guest judge should eat.

The look is a lot, but it doesn’t matter because of the back story, to be honest.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

Politely, what the f**k is going on in here on this day?

Loosey was known on the show for going for a blond Barbie aesthetic a lot of the time, so this look is more than a slight departure from tradition.

It’s not to say we don’t love it – the gown is gorgeous, the hair with exposed brain is legendary and the makeup is exceptional – it’s just the opposite of what we expected. Ru did it: he finally broke Loosey LaDuca.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

You better walk that f**king red carpet, Anetra.

Our first top four girlie looks stunsational, which is a mix between stunning and sensational. We love the fabric, the signature eye slash is present and the way her tattoo peeks out is chef’s kiss.

It’s also signature Anetra because we feel that, as glamorous as it is, she could twirl the house down in it.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

She may not have got the “red” memo but, wow, she looks pretty in pink.

This Drag Race finale look is absolutely what would happen if a flamingo somehow got even gayer. The colour is phenomenal against her skin and we’re as mesmerised by the nose contour as when she walked into that werkroom with a definitely not 40-inch wig.

Say what you want about Luxx Noir Paris, Milan, London, she gave us looks this season and she gave us good TV – a queen who, should she not win, would dominate a future All Stars.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

Mistress has never once not had her face so stamped the Post Office is jealous, but the gown is somehow stealing the show.

The reflections on the dress, the appliques, the gigantic fishtail… mother devoured, we fear. If she doesn’t win, she’s another serious All Stars contender.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

We feel Ms Colby could wear anything and we’d love it, but we really do love this, down to that slay little parasol.

The mother to Marcia x3’s My Fair Lady look, this is just phenomenal, and somehow perfectly marries Edwardian fashion and elegance with sex appeal and Draggg (with a capital D and three g’s).

We’ve also never described a parasol as slay before, such is the power of Sasha Colby.

(Chelsea Guglielmino/ WireImage)

The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 airs on Friday, 14 April on MTV in the US and will be available to watch on Wow Presents Plus on Saturday from 2am in the UK.