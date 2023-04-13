Australian lingerie company Honey Birdette has defended its decision to feature a non-binary model, following an anti-LGBTQ+ backlash.

Honey Birdette posted several photos on Instagram of French model Jake DuPree wearing a three-piece lingerie outfit as part of an advertising campaign.

The inevitable backlash involved anti-trans activists saying that DuPree’s identity is a “mental disorder”, while some accused the lingerie company of hating women.

Others said they would be boycotting the brand, making it yet another product that angry, anti-woke right-wingers can’t buy – unless, of course, it’s to destroy it.

“Honestly, nothing is sacred any more,” one user said of what she apparently views as the “sacred” world of lingerie. “Women should advertise clothes made for their bodies, as that’s how the clothes were meant to look.”

Honey Birdette has identified itself as a brand “for all” since its founding in 2006 and issued a statement saying that it would not tolerate hateful rhetoric and that gender-non-conforming people, including trans and non-binary people, are valid in their identities.

“We will continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie,” the statement read.

“While thoughtful and constructive discussions are important to push culture forward, hate speech and bullying will not be tolerated.”

Additionally, DuPree said on Instagram that, despite the backlash being tough, they are tougher.

“Putting yourself out there is always open to criticism and different opinions, but I think there’s a kinder, more understanding bridge to be built between those differences,” they explained.

“I’m going to keep pushing to make my dreams and goals come true, and I know that comes with challenges that are far beyond my control.

“Wear what you want to wear, be who you really want to be and have as much fun as possible doing what makes your heart happy.”

Bigots staged similar backlash against Dylan Mulvaney for wearing Nike

The situation mirrors the current backlash against trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney after she shared promotional photos in sponsorship with sports clothing company Nike.

Mulvaney, best known for her ‘days of girlhood’ TikTok series, uploaded a picture of herself in a Nike-branded sports bra and leggings.

Anti-trans right-wing activists then went ballistic on social media, recording videos of themselves burning Nike merchandise that they had purchased.

One TikTok user, by the name of Chatterbox Mama, said that she believes women are being replaced by a “little boy with no breasts”, despite Mulvaney being 26 years old.

Mulvaney responded during a live event by thanking fans who supported her, saying that “we’re all just trying our best here, aren’t we?”

She continued: “The most important thing is we have people in our lives to support us and celebrate our uniqueness. That could be a mental-health-care professional or a teacher or a loved one, so long as we don’t feel alone.”