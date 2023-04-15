Right-wing snowflakes are incredibly upset about Bud Light giving a personalised can of beer to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney – and now the beer company’s facilities across the US have received bomb threats.

On Thursday (13 April), the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser factory in Van Nuys, Los Angeles was the target of a bomb threat, as anti-trans bigots continue to rage over the beer brand’s collaboration with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

According to an Anheuser-Busch employee, this is not the only facility to have a received a recent bomb threat.

Patch reported that several Budweiser factories have been targeted in this way, although exactly how many is unclear at the time of reporting.

Following the threat, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a bomb squad unit had conducted a sweep of the Van Nuys factory campus.

LAPD Leiutenant Leticia Ruiz told Patch that an emailed bomb threat was received at around 9am on Thursday, leading to the dispatch of a bomb squad unit.

Lt. Ruiz said: “There was a search that was conducted in the premise of the building but there was nothing identified as a threat. We did assist in clearing the perimeter of the building.”

What sparked these threats of mass violence?

Budweister has been at the centre of a bigoted backlash since 1 April, when Broadway actor and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted an Instagram video revealing a special can of Bud Light with her face on it, in honour of celebrating her 365 days of womanhood.

Anti-trans social media users shared photos and videos of themselves pouring away or binning the beer, a self-described ‘Conservative Dad’ is now brewing his own “anti-woke” beer”, and Trump-supporting musician Kid Rock filmed himself shooting four large boxes of Bud Light with an assault weapon.

Kid Rock’s tantrum attracted criticism from comedian Rosie O’Donnell and radio and TV personality Howard Stern.

In the introduction to her Onward podcast on Tuesday (11 April), O’Donnell slammed Kid Rock’s pathetic shooting stunt and confirmed that queer and trans people “drink beer too”.

She said: “Beer companies have been supportive of the LGBTQIA community for decades. This is not the first time.

“Who do you think sponsors pride? Gay people, trans people, we drink beer too, man.

“Put down your gun, Kid Rock, it’s in bad taste. Especially after what happened at the school in Nashville.”

Howard Stern addressed the shooting video in the Monday (10 April) episode of his SiriusXM radio show with an inclusive message of LGBTQ+ support.

The radio host expressed a desire to ask Kid Rock why a trans woman partnering with a beer company is so triggering for him.

“I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing,” Stern said. “I’m not bothered by gay people or [trans] people. They don’t impact my life, they don’t hurt my life.

“I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman? Be a woman. You wanna be a dude, be a dude. Be whatever you f**king want.

“As long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.

“I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me, ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset.”

Despite the transphobic backlash, financial magazine The Street reported on Monday (10 April) that Anheuser-Busch stock has “vaulted to 52-week highs”.