Pedro Pascal shared an adorable message for co-star Bella Ramsey as the two won ‘Best Duo’ at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, telling them “you are the duo”.

Pascal and Ramsey beat out twosomes from Do Revenge, Wednesday and The White Lotus for their wholesome portrayal of friendship on The Last of Us, which scooped up three prizes at the awards show on Sunday (7 May).

As he picked up the award for ‘Best Duo’, Pascal, 48, paid tribute to Ramsey in the cutest way, saying: “If you want your golden popcorn [trophy], you have to come and get it, that way I can see you again! I miss you. I love you. You are the duo… you are me, I am you.”

He added: “I wish Bella and I were together, and we will be soon, so stay tuned.”

Speaking over video, Ramsey, who won hearts with their portrayal of scrappy queer teen Ellie, added: “Me and Pedro love each other deeply. I love him, and I couldn’t imagine doing this without him.”

Name a better duo…we'll wait! 🤝



Congrats to Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us on taking home Best Duo at the #MTVAwards!

In a separate speech while accepting his award for ‘Best Hero’, Pedro Pascal appeared to call out the swathes of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation hitting the US, claiming young people “deserve for your individual rights to be fought for and protected”.

The Mandalorian star – dubbed the internet’s “slutty daddy” – dedicated his ‘Best Hero’ award to young people, who he claimed were “my heroes”.

“I want to say that you deserve a world that serves your interests. You deserve to be healthy. You deserve to be safe. You deserve for your individual rights to be fought for and protected.

“You deserve real heroes in this world because you are real heroes to me,” he said in his speech.

Pascal’s win for ‘Best Hero’ saw him beat fellow nominees including Jenna Ortega for Wednesday and Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick.

You can always count on Pedro Pascal to save the day 🦸‍♀️



You voted and he took home the golden popcorn for Best Hero at the 2023 #MTVAwards!

After appearing in several beloved TV series, Pedro Pascal is next set to return to film, starring in gay Western Strange Way of Life, a movie tipped to rival Brokeback Mountain.

The film follows Pascal as a gunslinging cowboy named Silva, who travels on horseback across the desert to find old friend and sheriff Jake, played by BOYHOOD actor Ethan Hawke.

In an interview about the film, Pascal gushed over its director, Pedro Almodóvar, claiming he would have taken the film “without question” due to his “intoxicating” style.

“[Almodóvar] absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, colour, culture, rebellion and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style,” Pascal said.

“It could have been anything that he asked me to do, and I would have done it without question.”

Almodóvar, who is openly gay, is best known for his Oscar-winning films All About My Mother and Talk To Her.

Pascal added: “To get to work with Ethan [Hawke], whose movies I’ve seen since I was a little kid, who I’ve seen on stage off-Broadway, on Broadway, whose books I’ve read, whose plays I’ve seen him direct and big movies, small movies, horror movies.

“It was really an incredible opportunity to go, learn and to enjoy the experience of being on the level of people like that… Taking it all in was incredible.”