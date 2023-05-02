Pedro Pascal attended the Met Gala in a Valentino-designed shorts and suit look – and the internet is losing it over his “slutty little knees”.

Not a day goes by where Pedro Pascal is not surfing very sexily at the crest of pop culture’s all consuming tidal wave. When he’s not shooting up zombie mushrooms to save Bella Ramsey’s life as Joel Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us, he’s playing a queer cowboy and smooching Ethan Hawke. When he’s not doing that, he’s being a fierce trans ally to sister Lux. And when he’s not doing that, he’s getting his “slutty little knees” ready to steal the show at this year’s Met Gala.

Never before have a pair of knees been described as such – but Pedro is a trendsetter above all else. Getting the Pascal patellas out at this year’s iteration of fashion’s biggest night, Pedro paid tribute to controversial designer Karl Lagerfeld on the Colgate-inspired red carpet with the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’.

The ensemble, which was a Valentino-designed lewk from the house’s winter 2023/24 collection, featured an oversized, bright red coat, a red poplin shirt, black wool shorts, a tie with a gold accent at the tip (stop it), black socks and combat boots.

On anyone else, this look would run the risk of being assigned to the long list of vaguely forgettable Met Gala looks. On Pascal? Hall of fame.

Of course, Twitter has shared much the same sentiment, with one fan perfectly encapsulating the site’s thoughts by writing: “PEDRO PASCAL AND HIS SLUTTY LITTLE KNEE STRIKES AGAIN.”

PEDRO PASCAL AND HIS SLUTTY LITTLE KNEE pic.twitter.com/Dmg6fm2kUS — laura (@oipedrito) May 2, 2023

Pedro Pascal has arrived at the #MetGala and we are unwell. pic.twitter.com/sxqHtaS1al — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

We would like to ask what makes a knee slutty, but the answer is that it belongs to Pedro Pascal.

“He did this on purpose fr,” one fan wrote.

The Cut magazine tweeted: “PEDRO IS HERE!!!! And he invented shorts actually.”

Fans were also thrilled at Pedro’s The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey‘s appearance in a skirt and suit.

Elsewhere at the 2023 Met Gala, Lil Nas X lived his best Kennedy Davenport inspired life in nothing but a thong, silver body paint and jewels and Doja Cat paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.