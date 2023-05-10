Glee star Dianna Agron finally addresses rumours she dated Taylor Swift

Glee star Dianna Agron has finally put the decade-long “wildly untrue” Taylor Swift dating rumours to bed in a new interview.

It’s no secret that for as long as global music sensation Taylor Swift has been under the spotlight, so has her love life. Since news broke in April that the “Blank Space” singer had allegedly split up from her long-term boyfriend, British actor Joe Alywn, there has been constant speculation from her devoted Swiftie fanbase about what happened between the two – and whether she may have someone new on the scene in the shape of 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy.

Although the chart-topping singer – known for shrouding things in mystery – is staying quiet-lipped for now, there is one dating rumour that we finally have the answer to as actor Dianna Agron, who recently starred in Alexis Jacknow’s sci-fi horror Clock, cleared the air on her long-speculated romantic dalliance with Swift to Rolling Stone.

When pushed on her thoughts around fans shipping the two of them, Agron said: “That is so interesting. I… I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

Taylor Swift and Dianna Agron photographed together in 2012. (David Tonnessen/PacificCoastNews)

How did the rumours even start? Well, between 2011 and 2012 Agron was part of Swift’s inner circle with the two frequently photographed together, but rumours truly sparked after Swift released her Red album in October 2012.

The artist is known for leaving clues about the inspiration behind her songs in the liner notes of the album. And, for “22”, Agron’s name appeared alongside Selena Gomez, Ashley Avignone and Claire Kislinger, causing fans to immediately jump to conclusions that Agron might have been the romantic subtext behind the hit tune.

It seems this simply isn’t true either.

“Me? Oh, if only!” Agron said in response to the liner notes theory. “That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

It’s not the first time Agron has had to shoot down the idea she was in a relationship with Taylor Swift. During an interview on late night US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! a decade ago, Kimmel asked her whether she was in a love triangle with Taylor Swift and American footballer Tim Tebow, which she vehemently denied.

Elsewhere, Agron reflected on the controversial Discovery+ docuseries The Price of Glee which came out in January this year focusing on the deaths of three of Glee‘s main stars Naya Rivera (Santana), Cory Monteith (Finn) and Mark Sailing (Puck) which fans slammed as exploitation.

“[That’s] really sad and unfortunate,” she said. “At the end of the day, you can’t control what other people do,” adding that she’ll keep her side of the story for “when I write my book at the age of 89”.