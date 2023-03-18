The opening night of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has officially been and gone, and we now know what she’s performing, what she’s wearing and what the staging looks like.

It’s fair to say that fans are besotted. The opening show, which took place in ‘Swift City‘, consists of 44 songs from across all 10 of Taylor’s albums, and lasts for more than three hours.

Taylor broke the record for the most-attended concert by a single female artist in US history, filling up a stadium with almost 70,000 Swifties. It was a night to remember, and here are all the very best bits.

🚨 Taylor Swift officially breaks the record for the most attended single female concert in US history at State Farm Stadium in Swift City, Arizona (69,213).



She obliterates Madonna at Anaheim Stadium in 1987 (62,986). #TSTheErasTour

The setlist

Three hours and 44 songs – now that is a legendary setlist. Broken down into subsections for all of her ten albums, Taylor managed to get through the big hits (“Anti-Hero“, “Love Story”, “Shake It Off” etc.) while also squeezing in the fan favourite album tracks (“tolerate it”, “All Too Well” etc.).

Her first and third albums, Taylor Swift and Speak Now, sadly didn’t get as much love as the others, with Taylor performing just one song from each.

Regardless, fans are just happy with the monstrous number of tracks she crammed in overall.

I am a Speak Now stan first and a human second #TSTheErasTour #GlendaleTSTheErasTour

Taylor Swift performing "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" #TSTheErasTour

The outfits

With a setlist as long as The Era Tour’s, you’d expect a costume change or two. Once again, Ms Taylor Alison Swift has gone above and beyond, donning 15 outfits across the evening.

Fans saw rhinestoned bodysuits, a golden floor-length gown, a glittering silver suit, and so much more.

One big fan favourite was Taylor wearing the iconic “not a lot going on at the moment” t-shirt from the “22” music video, but she’d changed it ever so slightly.

Taylor Swift recreates the '22' outfit for the Eras Tour.

At one point, Taylor even performed a quick change on stage during “Midnight Rain”, hiding behind her dancers before revealing she’d gone from wearing a short, silver dress to a sparkling, fringed purple bodysuit.

Taylor Swift did an outfit change during Midnight Rain 😭 #TSTheErasTour

Taylor Swift outfits for each era at the #TSTheErasTour

The special effects

If there is one moment from the Eras Tour that fans can’t stop raving about, it’s the stage dive.

After acoustically performing her debut single “Tim McGraw” in a flowing red gown, Taylor seemed to get up and dive off the centre of the stage and into its catwalk section.

On screen, she appeared to be swimming through the stage, before appearing at the end of the end of the stage in a purple furry coat, launching into her latest single “Lavender Haze“.

Taylor Swift diving and swimming below the stage at tonight's opening of her 'Eras Tour.'

Fans are suitably gagged by the magic stage dive trick, with one stating: “Say what y’all want about her no one is topping this tour.”

“That was visually stunning like … I can imagine seeing that live must’ve been insane,” another said.

A third summarised by suggesting she was “diving into the mother lake”.

I WAS TODAY YEARS OLD WHEN I SAW TAYLOR SWIFT JUMP INTO HER OWN STAGE

DID TAYLOR SWIFT JUST JUMP IN THE STAGE LIKE A POOL

The recognition of the lack of Evermore recognition

Before The Eras Tour opening night, rumours were swirling that Taylor wouldn’t be performing any Evermore tracks at all. She put that to bed by performing five, much to fans’ delight.

However, the biggest Evermore gag came in Taylor actually acknowledging live on stage that she knows fans thinks she hates the album.

It’s a long-running joke among Swifties that Taylor doesn’t like Evermore, as she hasn’t really acknowledged it since its 2020 release.

Talking about the album on stage, she joked: “It’s an album I absolutely love, despite what some of you say on TikTok. I’ve seen it, I’ve seen all of it.”

"Evermore… is an album I absolutely love despite what some of you say on tiktok." 😭

she knows. #GlendaleTSTheErasTour



she knows. #GlendaleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/PtxKsWAkHK — »»— 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿. | see pinned. (@daylight_archer) March 18, 2023

all you people spreading lies on tiktok, this is ur invitation to HUSH

evermore is that girl and she always was 💕

The ‘Bejeweled’ choreography

Taylor performed an impressive seven songs from her latest album Midnights, including the fan favourite “Bejeweled”.

Upon the album’s release, one Swiftie in particular went viral on TikTok and started a dance trend with their stunningly simple “Bejewelled” choreography. In a chef’s kiss moment, Taylor actually incorporated the hit choreo into her performance on stage, and fans went feral.

🎥| @TaylorSwift13 doing the "Bejeweled" dance on stage

“No y’all don’t understand, I’m the happiest person alive,” one person screamed via keyboard.

“MOTHER IS MOTHERING j’adore,” another shrieked.

THE TIKTOK DANCE WE TRULY WON LIKE THAT'S MY MOTHER RIGHT THERE

And pretty much everything else

It’s safe to say that the Swifties are united in their adoration for the Eras Tour already. If you’ve got a ticket, you’re in for a very big treat.

HER EYES WHEN SHE SAYS F'CKED IN THE HEAD OH MY GOD THIS BRIDGE IS BETTER LIVE AND EVERYTHING I EVER NEEDED #TSTheErasTour

Taylor gave away her hat during 22 to a young fan in the crowd! Looks like this might be a theme going forward! #TSTheErasTour

The Eras Tour continues in North America until August.