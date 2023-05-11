Beyoncé kicked off the highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Sweden with a sickening blend of ballroom-inspired Renaissance album and old favourites – so here’s every song on the setlist.

A wise woman once said: “World stop. Carry on.” That woman was Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, mother of the house, Queen B, head of the Beyhive et cetera, et cetera – and the world stopped when the aforementioned Miss Yoncé announced the Renaissance World Tour in support of her seventh studio album, her love letter to the queer community by the same name.

Now, we’ve reached the “Carry on” part – because Beyoncé began her 57 show tour of the globe in Stockholm, Sweden last night (10 May), giving the wider world a glimpse at her set design, dancers, robotic arms (yes, really) and, crucially, the Renaissance World Tour setlist.

So, say it with us. Bad b***hes to the left. Money b***hes to the right. Renaissance World Tour Setlist just below.

What’s the setlist for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour?

Before you don your disco cowboy hats and bee costumes, it’s possible that this setlist will change show to show or that Beyoncé will pull a Taylor Swift à la The Eras Tour and add a few surprise songs in every night.

But, as of 10 May’s opening night in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena, the Renaissance World Tour setlist is as follows:

Opening Act Setlist

Dangerously in Love 2

Flaws and All

1+1 (Partition)

I Care/ I’m Going Down

Renaissance Setlist

RENAISSANCE – Interlude

I’M THAT GIRL (Apes**t)

COZY (Feels Like)

ALIEN SUPERSTAR (Sweet Dreams)

Lift Off

7/11 – Interlude

CUFF IT/ CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX)

ENERGY

BREAK MY SOUL/ BREAK MY SOUL – QUEENS REMIX

No Angel

Haunted

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

MY POWER

BLACK PARADE

Savage Remix

Partition

Yoncé

CHURCH GIRL

Get Me Bodied/ Freakum Dress

Before I Let Go

Rather Die Young

Love On Top

Crazy In Love

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

VIRGO’S GROOVE

Naughty Girl

MOVE

HEATED

THIQUE

ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

Drunk In Love

Encore Setlist

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

PURE/ HONEY

Blow

SUMMER RENAISSANCE

It would not be an understatement to say: That, ladies, gentlemen and others, is Mother.

Beyoncé will perform one more night in Stockholm (11 May), before jetting off to the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada – among other countries.

Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.