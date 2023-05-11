Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour setlist in full: Every gagworthy track from Queen B’s opening night
Beyoncé kicked off the highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Sweden with a sickening blend of ballroom-inspired Renaissance album and old favourites – so here’s every song on the setlist.
A wise woman once said: “World stop. Carry on.” That woman was Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, mother of the house, Queen B, head of the Beyhive et cetera, et cetera – and the world stopped when the aforementioned Miss Yoncé announced the Renaissance World Tour in support of her seventh studio album, her love letter to the queer community by the same name.
Now, we’ve reached the “Carry on” part – because Beyoncé began her 57 show tour of the globe in Stockholm, Sweden last night (10 May), giving the wider world a glimpse at her set design, dancers, robotic arms (yes, really) and, crucially, the Renaissance World Tour setlist.
So, say it with us. Bad b***hes to the left. Money b***hes to the right. Renaissance World Tour Setlist just below.
What’s the setlist for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour?
Before you don your disco cowboy hats and bee costumes, it’s possible that this setlist will change show to show or that Beyoncé will pull a Taylor Swift à la The Eras Tour and add a few surprise songs in every night.
But, as of 10 May’s opening night in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena, the Renaissance World Tour setlist is as follows:
Opening Act Setlist
- Dangerously in Love 2
- Flaws and All
- 1+1 (Partition)
- I Care/ I’m Going Down
Renaissance Setlist
- RENAISSANCE – Interlude
- I’M THAT GIRL (Apes**t)
- COZY (Feels Like)
- ALIEN SUPERSTAR (Sweet Dreams)
- Lift Off
- 7/11 – Interlude
- CUFF IT/ CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX)
- ENERGY
- BREAK MY SOUL/ BREAK MY SOUL – QUEENS REMIX
- No Angel
- Haunted
- Formation
- Diva
- Run the World (Girls)
- MY POWER
- BLACK PARADE
- Savage Remix
- Partition
- Yoncé
- CHURCH GIRL
- Get Me Bodied/ Freakum Dress
- Before I Let Go
- Rather Die Young
- Love On Top
- Crazy In Love
- PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
- VIRGO’S GROOVE
- Naughty Girl
- MOVE
- HEATED
- THIQUE
- ALL UP IN YOUR MIND
- Drunk In Love
Encore Setlist
- AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
- PURE/ HONEY
- Blow
- SUMMER RENAISSANCE
It would not be an understatement to say: That, ladies, gentlemen and others, is Mother.
Beyoncé will perform one more night in Stockholm (11 May), before jetting off to the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada – among other countries.
Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.
