Megan Thee Stallion opened the Hot Girl Summer Tour – and this is the setlist

Megan Thee Stallion has kicked off her Hot Girl Summer Tour – and this is the setlist for the show.

The rapper opened the much-anticipated headline tour with a sold-out show at the Target Center in Minneapolis on 14 May.

She performed new tracks including “HISS”, “Cobra” and “BOA” for the first time ever alongside fan-favourites.

This included “Thot Shit”, “Plan B”, “Body”, “Girls in the Hood”, “Big Ole Freak”, as well as collaborations “WAP” and “Wanna Be”.

Plus she also played her Grammy-winning, number one hit “Savage” and remixed one of her tracks with Beyoncé’s iconic song, “Get Me Bodied”

Megan Thee Stallion with an outfit change for the next act of songs at the #HotGirlSummerTour in Minneapolis’

pic.twitter.com/qOBbDCuxhH — Hot Girl Summer Tour (@HotGirlSumrTour) May 15, 2024

https://t.co/PMHtlDTAvw pic.twitter.com/oHmsFO71xQ — Hot Girl Summer Tour (@HotGirlSumrTour) May 15, 2024

The tour will head to arena venues across North America in May and June, with multiple dates planned for Atlanta and Houston.

She will then take the Hot Girl Summer Tour across Europe, including Manchester, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

You can check out the full setlist for Megan The Stallion’s headline tour and ticket details below.

What’s the Megan Thee Stallion setlist?

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Plan B” with a new outfit at her #HotGirlSummerTour in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/YrROs7bGkI — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 15, 2024

This was the setlist for the rapper’s first show of the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, MN on 14 May. Fans can expect a similar setlist across the tour.

Act I

HISS

Ungrateful

Thot Shit

Freak Nasty

Megan’s Piano

Gift & a Curse

Hot Girl

Kitty Kat

Cobra

Act II

Plan B

Cognac Queen

Big Ole Freak

Girls in the Hood

BOA

Sex Talk

Eat It

What’s New

Captain Hook

Southside Forever Freestyle

Ride Or Die

Pop It

Wanna Be

Act III

WAP

NDA

Don’t Stop

Stalli (Freestyle)

Cash Shit

Encore:

Body

Savage

Can I still get tickets?

A number of dates are sold out in North America, but there’s availability for selected shows via ticketmaster.com.

For the UK dates there’s still availability across the tour, including standing and seated and you can get tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk.

For your local listing you can check out more info below.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour will stop off at arenas across North America and Europe. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The Hot Girl Summer Tour begins in North America, stopping off at arenas across May and June. Megan Thee Stallion will then take the tour to the UK and Europe in July.