Megan Thee Stallion opened the Hot Girl Summer Tour – and this is the setlist

Megan Thee Stallion has kicked off her Hot Girl Summer Tour – and this is the setlist for the show.
The rapper opened the much-anticipated headline tour with a sold-out show at the Target Center in Minneapolis on 14 May.
She performed new tracks including “HISS”, “Cobra” and “BOA” for the first time ever alongside fan-favourites.
This included “Thot Shit”, “Plan B”, “Body”, “Girls in the Hood”, “Big Ole Freak”, as well as collaborations “WAP” and “Wanna Be”.
Plus she also played her Grammy-winning, number one hit “Savage” and remixed one of her tracks with Beyoncé’s iconic song, “Get Me Bodied”
The tour will head to arena venues across North America in May and June, with multiple dates planned for Atlanta and Houston.
She will then take the Hot Girl Summer Tour across Europe, including Manchester, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.
You can check out the full setlist for Megan The Stallion’s headline tour and ticket details below.
What’s the Megan Thee Stallion setlist?
This was the setlist for the rapper’s first show of the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, MN on 14 May. Fans can expect a similar setlist across the tour.
Act I
- HISS
- Ungrateful
- Thot Shit
- Freak Nasty
- Megan’s Piano
- Gift & a Curse
- Hot Girl
- Kitty Kat
- Cobra
Act II
- Plan B
- Cognac Queen
- Big Ole Freak
- Girls in the Hood
- BOA
- Sex Talk
- Eat It
- What’s New
- Captain Hook
- Southside Forever Freestyle
- Ride Or Die
- Pop It
- Wanna Be
Act III
- WAP
- NDA
- Don’t Stop
- Stalli (Freestyle)
- Cash Shit
Encore:
- Body
- Savage
Can I still get tickets?
A number of dates are sold out in North America, but there’s availability for selected shows via ticketmaster.com.
For the UK dates there’s still availability across the tour, including standing and seated and you can get tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk.
For your local listing you can check out more info below.
What are the tour dates?
The Hot Girl Summer Tour begins in North America, stopping off at arenas across May and June. Megan Thee Stallion will then take the tour to the UK and Europe in July.
- 17 May – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- 18 May – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- 19 May – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- 21 May – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 22 May – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- 28 May – Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena – tickets
- 30 May – Memphis, TN FedExForum – tickets
- 31 May and 1 June – Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena – tickets
- 4 June – Raleigh, NC PNC Arena – tickets
- 6 June – Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live – tickets
- 8 June – Tampa, FL Amalie Arena – tickets
- 10 June – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center – tickets
- 11 June – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center – tickets
- 13 June – Austin, TX Moody Center ATX – tickets
- 14-15 June – Houston, TX Toyota Center – tickets
- 17 June – Denver, CO Ball Arena – tickets
- 19 June – Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center – tickets
- 21 June – Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena – tickets
- 22 June – Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena – tickets
- 4 July – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 5 July – Manchester Co-op Live – tickets
- 7 July – Paris, Zenith – tickets
- 10 July – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 11 July – Cologne, DE – LANXESS arena – tickets
- 14 July – Dublin, IE – 3Arena – tickets
- 16 July – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 17 July – London, O2 Arena – tickets