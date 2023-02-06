This independent Etsy seller created Beyoncé’s disco cowboy hat – and fans can buy it

The independent Etsy seller behind Beyoncé’s disco cowboy hat has been forced to close down her online store.

The designer of the headwear was inundated with orders following the announcement of the Renaissance World Tour.

After Beyoncé dropped the tour poster on her social media channels this month, fans were once again reminded of the disco cowboy hat also worn on her Renaissance album cover.

And the independent Etsy designer behind it, Abby Misbin, saw a 6,000 percent increase in orders for the hat.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

🎩 | The Etsy designer behind Beyoncé’s fabulous disco cowboy hat, Abby Misbin, in the RENAISSANCE TOUR promo saw a 6,000% increase in orders for the same hat!



“She usually gets about 5-6 orders per week, but in just one day she got 60 orders!!! The BeyHive wants what it wants.” pic.twitter.com/CmvKWcQT6s — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) February 3, 2023

She told TMZ that she typically gets five to six orders per week, but got 60 orders in just one day and has been forced to temporarily close her Etsy store.

“A stylist for Beyoncé hit her [Misbin] up way back last June, saying she wanted a mirrored cowboy hat for Beyoncé and would need it in five days. Abby says she was thrilled to handmake the hat for her and sold it to her for $215. Talk about a bargain for the likes of Queen B,” the website said.

Abby added that she’s working on fulfilling orders with her sister’s help before re-opening her Etsy shop.

The seller also posted an update on her Instagram page, writing: “I’m so happy so many of you want a hat and am making them as fast as I can!”

She said “each hat takes a long time to perfect and I’d never want to compromise the quality! all customers deserve beyoncè quality”.

The independent designer adds that she’s changing the production time to two to three months “to keep up with demand” and fans can favourite the Etsy listing to get notified on stock updates.

Meanwhile other disco-themed cowboy hats are also available from other designer’s and stores on Etsy that will definitely be Renaissance tour-ready.

To find out more and to shop the hat head to etsy.com.

Beyoncé announces the Renaissance World Tour

After much speculation and anticipation the pop icon finally announced details of the Renaissance World Tour.

The world stadium tour will see the singer head to the UK, Europe and North America across the summer.

Beyoncé will kick off the tour in Stockholm on 10 May then play dates across the UK and Europe including London’s Tottenham Stadium for two nights.

The tour will then head to North America, starting at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in July for two nights and finishing up in New Orleans on 27 September.

Following the initial announcement and presale tickets being the released, the singer added extra shows due to huge demand.

New dates for Chicago, Washington, Atlanta, New York, Houston and Los Angeles were confirmed before general release tickets even went on sale.

Fans will be able get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

Click here to join our new PinkNews Alerts WhatsApp group for daily digests of our top LGBTQ+ news and features.