Taylor Swift has revealed the setlist for her much-anticipated Eras Tour.

The singer finally kicked off the huge stadium tour with an opening night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Arizona city even renamed itself in honour of the record-breaking singer, changing it ‘Swift City’ to mark her headline shows.

She performed to thousands of fans on the opening night of the tour, which will visit cities across North American in 2023.

It’ll see her perform tracks from across her back catalogue from her self-titled debut to most recent release Midnights.

The show sees he nod to iconic moments from her career. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Fans can expect deep cuts, her biggest hits, medleys and perhaps a few special guests across the run.

You can find out everything we know so far including setlist, support acts, dates and ticket details, below.

What’s the setlist for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift has officially kicked off The Eras Tour. (John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The singer debuted the much-anticipated show on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

According to setlist.fm she played the following setlist:

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless (Acoustic Version)

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Speak Now

Enchanted

Red

Don’t Blame Me

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

folklore

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Song

mirrorball

Taylor Swift

Tim McGraw

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

It’s not yet known if the setlist will be switched up each night as it’s the Eras Tour and there’s plenty of songs from the singer’s back catalogue that fans will want to hear.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are being released for a number of dates as they approach.

If you’re getting them via Ticketmaster then you’ll need to use your verified fan code that were sent out when tickets were first released in late 2022.

You can keep an eye out on your local listing on Ticketmaster for new releases.

Popular Twitter page @concertleaks has also been updating Swifties when extra tickets are released for various days.

Who’s the Eras Tour support act?

Taylor will be supported by a number of artists across the North American leg of the Eras Tour. This includes collaborators, friends and those who’ve noted Swift as big inspiration behind their music.

Each night of the tour will see two support acts take to the stage and the singer has bagged some big names for fans.

The first two shows in Glendale, Arizona see the singer joined by Paramore and GAYLE.

She’ll then be supported by Beabadoobee, Muna and Gracie Abrams across March and April.

Phoebe Bridgers will join the Eras Tour in May as well as Owenn, who’s previously been a backing dancer for the singer.

Girl in Red will take up a support slot across June, alongside Gracie Abrams and Owenn who will take turns supporting in different cities.

Then Haim will support the singer in Seattle, Santa Clara and Inglewood, where Swift will perform for five nights at SoFi Stadium.

What are the tour dates?

The Eras Tour will visit stadiums across North America. (John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Here’s the full schedule for the Eras Tour. There’s currently only a North American leg, with fans hoping for world tour dates to be announced in the near future.

17-18 March – Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

24-25 March – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

31 March & 1-2 April – Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

13-15 April – Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

21-23 April – Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

28-30 April – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium

5-7 May – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

12-14 May – Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

19-21 May – Foxborough, MA, Gilette Stadium

26-28 May – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

2-4 June – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

9-10 June – Detroit, MI, Ford Field

16-17 June – Pittsburgh, PA, Acrisure Stadium

23-24 June – Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

30 June – 1 July – Cincinnati, OH, Paycor Stadium

7-8 July – Kansas City, MO, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

14-15 July – Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High

22-23 July – Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

28-29 July – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium

3-5 & 8-9 August – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

To find out more about tickets head to Ticketmaster.