Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: setlist, tickets, support acts and more
Taylor Swift has revealed the setlist for her much-anticipated Eras Tour.
The singer finally kicked off the huge stadium tour with an opening night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
The Arizona city even renamed itself in honour of the record-breaking singer, changing it ‘Swift City’ to mark her headline shows.
She performed to thousands of fans on the opening night of the tour, which will visit cities across North American in 2023.
It’ll see her perform tracks from across her back catalogue from her self-titled debut to most recent release Midnights.
Fans can expect deep cuts, her biggest hits, medleys and perhaps a few special guests across the run.
You can find out everything we know so far including setlist, support acts, dates and ticket details, below.
What’s the setlist for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?
The singer debuted the much-anticipated show on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium.
According to setlist.fm she played the following setlist:
Lover
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
Fearless
- Fearless (Acoustic Version)
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
evermore
- willow
- marjorie
- champagne problems
- tolerate it
reputation
- …Ready for It?
- Delicate
Speak Now
- Enchanted
Red
- Don’t Blame Me
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
folklore
- betty
- the last great american dynasty
- august
- illicit affairs
- my tears ricochet
- cardigan
1989
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
Surprise Song
- mirrorball
Taylor Swift
- Tim McGraw
Midnights
- Lavender Haze
- Anti‐Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
It’s not yet known if the setlist will be switched up each night as it’s the Eras Tour and there’s plenty of songs from the singer’s back catalogue that fans will want to hear.
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, limited tickets are being released for a number of dates as they approach.
If you’re getting them via Ticketmaster then you’ll need to use your verified fan code that were sent out when tickets were first released in late 2022.
You can keep an eye out on your local listing on Ticketmaster for new releases.
Popular Twitter page @concertleaks has also been updating Swifties when extra tickets are released for various days.
Who’s the Eras Tour support act?
Taylor will be supported by a number of artists across the North American leg of the Eras Tour. This includes collaborators, friends and those who’ve noted Swift as big inspiration behind their music.
Each night of the tour will see two support acts take to the stage and the singer has bagged some big names for fans.
The first two shows in Glendale, Arizona see the singer joined by Paramore and GAYLE.
She’ll then be supported by Beabadoobee, Muna and Gracie Abrams across March and April.
Phoebe Bridgers will join the Eras Tour in May as well as Owenn, who’s previously been a backing dancer for the singer.
Girl in Red will take up a support slot across June, alongside Gracie Abrams and Owenn who will take turns supporting in different cities.
Then Haim will support the singer in Seattle, Santa Clara and Inglewood, where Swift will perform for five nights at SoFi Stadium.
What are the tour dates?
Here’s the full schedule for the Eras Tour. There’s currently only a North American leg, with fans hoping for world tour dates to be announced in the near future.
- 17-18 March – Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
- 24-25 March – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
- 31 March & 1-2 April – Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
- 13-15 April – Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium
- 21-23 April – Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
- 28-30 April – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium
- 5-7 May – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium
- 12-14 May – Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field
- 19-21 May – Foxborough, MA, Gilette Stadium
- 26-28 May – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
- 2-4 June – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
- 9-10 June – Detroit, MI, Ford Field
- 16-17 June – Pittsburgh, PA, Acrisure Stadium
- 23-24 June – Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
- 30 June – 1 July – Cincinnati, OH, Paycor Stadium
- 7-8 July – Kansas City, MO, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- 14-15 July – Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High
- 22-23 July – Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
- 28-29 July – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium
- 3-5 & 8-9 August – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
To find out more about tickets head to Ticketmaster.
