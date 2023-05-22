Joker star Joaquin Phoenix is set to take on his first LGBTQ+ role in a period gay romance directed by Todd Haynes.

Hot on the heels of the release of his latest horror-comedy, Beau is Afraid, and wrapping filming on the highly anticipated Joker sequel Folie à Deux, academy-award-winning star Joaquin Phoenix is now preparing for a very different role.

While attending the Cannes Film Festival, where his current queer drama May December premiered to an eight-minute standing ovation, acclaimed gay director Todd Haynes revealed to Les Inrockuptibles that Phoenix had come to him with an “exciting” proposition for a new film.

“There’s another movie I want to do in early 2024,” he revealed. “It’s a project that Joaquin Phoenix brought to me, and it’s set in the 1930s: a love story between two men, based on an original, very audacious scenario.

“This is, I believe, his first gay role. I am very excited about this project.”

you do one movie with lady gaga and suddenly you’re Joaquin Rafael Bottom https://t.co/4hTXXKQIa5 — tony (@queersofbravo) May 21, 2023

he been with lady gaga for 6 months now he thinks he’s gay enough to play gay role — 𝐦𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐚 (@KodeiMekena) May 21, 2023

This may be Phoenix’s first explicitly LGBTQ+ role, but he certainly hasn’t been resistant to them in the past.

In 2018, Brokeback Mountain writer and producer Diana Ossana told The Hollywood Reporter that they would have been thrilled to have cast Phoenix in the classic gay Western, but scheduling conflicts with Walk the Line, in which he starred as the legendary musician Johnny Cash, put paid to the idea.

“I would have done that movie in a second,” Phoenix told THR. “I was desperate to do it. I feel so honoured that people would think that I was worthy enough to be in it, but it was never offered to me.”

Phoenix’s fiancée Rooney Mara, who stars alongside him in upcoming drama The Island, acted opposite Cate Blanchett in Haynes’ Oscar-nominated film Carol, a lesbian love story set in the 1950s.

While there are currently no other details about the plot of Haynes’ new film or who will play Phoenix’s lover, fans already have plenty of thoughts about the news.

Some are joking that this will kick-start the Carol cinematic universe of gay love stories.

The post-credits scene will be Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett showing up to talk about the LGBTQ initiative, thus beginning the CAROL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE (CCU). https://t.co/3hl3tfvnMF — Michael Ashton (@mikael_trashton) May 21, 2023

we wanted carol serquel and we got uno reverse carol prequel https://t.co/QT7JIkbv9v — sollá🪐 (@sollatheTARtist) May 21, 2023

he def asked for Rooney's advice and she said ''listen if you wanna be gay in a period setting then Todd Haynes is your man'' https://t.co/YfbVdJ1yHv — Nafss (@nafss_1998) May 21, 2023

Others are taking the opportunity to highlight Phoenix’s standout role as Commodus in the 2000 film Gladiator.

Joaquin Phoenix did not strut into the Colosseum in gold and monochrome cream 23 years ago for someone to say he’s now gonna play his first gay role. https://t.co/HCdhEkIsLW pic.twitter.com/4avy1fdBOU — Andrew Briedis (@AndrewBriedis) May 21, 2023

I mean, did Haynes watch Gladiator? — Tom Houseman (@TheRealTHouse) May 21, 2023

However, some fans are divided about Phoenix’s casting, which would see another straight actor taking on an LGBTQ+ role.

I don’t wanna hear shit from the representation gays today because if anyone can direct the *fuck* out of straight actors playing gay, it’s Todd Haynes. https://t.co/xsIcFgLcZZ — Hunter Heilman (@HungerHuman) May 21, 2023

Joaquin is an incredible actor. But the last gay actor to win an Oscar was John Gielgud in 1981. So if one more heterosexual man wins an Oscar for playing a gay character, I’m going to be a little pissed off. — Drew (@drewlpool) May 21, 2023

But mostly, people are just very excited.

Another Oscar nom incoming https://t.co/1glfi7TMQd — The Critic (@TheCriticcc) May 21, 2023

it's him and rooney power coupling https://t.co/JZhx03QdNn — sef (@greengirdles) May 21, 2023

SEATEDDDDDDD https://t.co/xbXwq2yn3f — Kacper is in The Age of Pleasure (@Kacperpantheres) May 21, 2023

Love that Joaquin Phoenix had a gay project he wanted to do and brought it to Todd Haynes. The correct move. https://t.co/jEhY3b7dFV — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) May 21, 2023

Joker: Folie à Deux is due to open in October 2024.