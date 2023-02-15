The first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 is sending fans absolutely wild

Joker director Todd Phillips has delivered the best Valentine’s Day present with a first look of Oscar-winning pop diva Lady Gaga in the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

The photo of Gaga staring maniacally at Joaquin Phoenix in clown makeup gives fans a first proper look at the pop singer who is reportedly playing beloved queer DC character Harley Quinn opposite the Academy Award-nominated actor as the Joker.

The musical sequel to Todd Phillips’ hit 2019 DC film will be the latest big screen role for Gaga following star turns in A Star Is Born, House of Gucci and American Horror Story.

First look of Lady Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. (Warner Bros/DC Films)

The first Joker film followed Arthur Fleck’s (Phoenix) origin story as a clown and failed stand-up comedian who eventually becomes a violent criminal.

According to fan speculation, the sequel could track Harley Quinn’s own origin story, who started off as psychiatrist Dr Harleen Quinzel at Arkham Asylum before she became the Joker’s partner in crime and love.

The sequel title “Folie à Deux” is a French term used in medical contexts to refer to an identical or similar mental disorder impacting two or more people, usually the members of a close family.

Given Harley Quinn’s track record of bringing chaotic queer vibes wherever she is portrayed, people are ready for Lady Gaga to “eat up” the role – and maybe even follow in the footsteps of her co-star to receive critical acclaim.

“Todd Phillips or whoever’s idea it was to cast Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, I salute you. Can’t stop thinking about how sick this film can be,” one fan wrote.

“I need Lady Gaga to bring the FASHION to Harley Quinn Like we’ve NEVER seen before!! Omg I’m so excited,” another requested.

you are gonna be perfect as dr. harleen quinzel and harley quinn pic.twitter.com/qxflUgE7od — allure (new acc) (@allurequinn) February 15, 2023

FIRST LOOK AT LADY GAGA AS HARLEY QUINN AAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/TM6vQySbm5 — viola 🐛 (@gerrikellmanroy) February 15, 2023

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is actually 10/10 casting tho pic.twitter.com/f5xBJQCGYF — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) February 15, 2023

lady gaga a bisexual icon portraying harley quinn a bisexual icon means so much to me — allure (new acc) (@allurequinn) February 15, 2023

Oh dang, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn has got to be one of the more ingenious casting decisions in recent years. https://t.co/dxKCcvFl3h — John Goering 🇺🇦 (@epaga) February 15, 2023

OMG I THOUGHT I WAS PREPARED, I NEVER WAS LADY GAGA AS HARLEY QUINN, NOT A SIMULATION LADY GAGA AS HARLEY QUINN 🃏 pic.twitter.com/9XZygPtn7x — ᘛFaelzinho ☬ 🃏 (@faellofgucci) February 15, 2023

Todd Phillips has revealed our official first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX!



Oh my f*cking god they’re doing MAD LOVE. Holy fuck. Cinema incoming! pic.twitter.com/dpI1RK2Hoi — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) February 15, 2023

In the posted picture Lady Gaga is clearly still Dr. Quinzel, so imagine our outburst when the first photo of her dressed as Harley Quinn comes out, we'll freak out even moreeee pic.twitter.com/ySXSNImS0c — Arielle (@ari_joanne) February 15, 2023

lady gaga is definitely still dr. harleen quinzel here… those eyes??? we’re not prepared of her as harley quinn pic.twitter.com/3JttuHG0vZ — allure (new acc) (@allurequinn) February 15, 2023

Gaga has just got her acting roles SO RIGHT. Harley Quinn is an absolute win for her. It’s perfect🥲 pic.twitter.com/2yXs9hSHbe — 𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐆𝐀𝐆𝐀 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 (@ladygaga_vision) February 15, 2023

Last October, Margot Robbie, who famously played Harley Quinn in three major films, gave Lady Gaga her blessing in playing the character.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” she told MTV News.

“It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in UK cinemas on 4 October 2024.