All Stars 8 guest judge JoJo Siwa shows up with a heartfelt message of love in Untucked

All Stars 8 guest judge Jojo Siwa dropped by the werk room in an episode of Untucked to talk about coming out, drag bans and the power of living your truth.

Just when you think you’ve seen everything on Drag Race, All Stars 8 arrives to upend your expectations. In the past couple of weeks alone, we’ve seen Kahanna Montrese snatch the first win despite being first out the door on her original season, and Jimbo face off against her drag nemesis Pangina Heals in what can only be described as a truly gag-worthy lip sync.

And while parts of All Stars 8 may already be getting to one queen in particular, Siwa’s appearance brought attention to weightier topics currently affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

In the third episode, the queens faced the challenge of presenting three looks (including one made in the werk room) to the judges, in the Supermarket Ball. And Siwa burst on to the set to have a candid chat with them about her love of drag, her personal evolution and the hostility facing US drag performers.

“You all are so amazing,” she told the group. “We all know what’s going on in the world and how people want to ban sh*t, and this right here, this group of 10 people is showing how to be yourself.

“I don’t think there is a parent [who], deep down, doesn’t want their kids to be themselves and now you’re on one of the world’s biggest TV shows, with Mother Drag.”

Siwa, dressed to the nines in a kaleidoscopic outfit, complete with bejewelled high tops, rainbow glitter and an exaggerated Dance Moms-esque sequinned bow, shared her admiration for the queens.

“You did it. And I think that’s really inspiring – to kids, to teenagers and, honestly, to parents.”

Siwa, who found fame as a cast member on reality smash hit Dance Moms before starting a career as a YouTuber, entrepreneur and pop star, came out as lesbian in 2021.

After the founding member of the BenDeLaCreme hit squad, Darienne Lake, congratulated her, she took the time to reflect on the process with the assembled queens.

“It’s obviously not an easy thing for anybody, but for me, I didn’t really realise how hard it was until after I did it,” she said. “I mean, you guys all probably agree, it’s the best thing.”

All Stars 8, episode three is available to stream now on WoW Presents Plus.