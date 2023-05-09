All Stars 8’s twist-filled premiere episode will be free to watch in the UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 fans in the UK won’t have any excuse to miss a second of the sick’ning action from episode one of the series, because the show’s premiere will be made free to watch.

That’s right, streaming service WOW Presents Plus, which will host All Stars 8 and accompanying episodes of Untucked in the UK and internationally, is set to make the series’ first episode freely available for UK viewers from Friday, 12 May at 8am BST.

“It’s time to play the fame games. A New Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres 12 May. Episode 1 streams FREE!” a statement on WOW’s UK website reads.

A free first episode of All Stars 8 is sure to see fans sucked straight back into the dramatic drag delights of the workroom just weeks after trans icon Sasha Colby was crowned winner of season 15 – especially given the gag-worthy twist that’s been added this season.

The recently-released teaser trailer saw RuPaul confirm that as well as a “traditional winner” who’ll received a cash prize of $200,000 and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, fans will also get to decide which of All Stars 8‘s eliminated queens will be crowned ‘Queen of the Fame Games’ and receive a not-too-shabby $50,000.

The cast line-up for All Stars 8 is a wild and unexpected ride, featuring 12 beloved queens who all have points to prove.

Re-entering the workroom for a second shot at the crown are: Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley and Ts Madison are all set to return to the judging panel this season, where they’ll be joined by a variety of celebrity guest judges.

The stars who’ll be helping to serve up critiques this time around are Adam Shankman, Brandon Boyd, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Idina Menzel, Javicia Leslie, JoJo Siwa, Matt Rogers, Maude Apatow, Robin Thede, Thom Filicia and Zooey Deschanel.

