US soccer star Ali Krieger has opened up about how her entire team came over to console her after learning that her ex Ashyln Harris had filed for divorce.

The now-retired captain of NY Gotham FC had tied the knot with fellow soccer star Harris back in December 2019 and have since adopted two children together, daughter Sloane and son Ocean.

However, in September 2023, Harris filed for divorce from Krieger, which came as a shock to fans when the news made headlines, and to Krieger when she got a text about the filing during training.

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger had tied the knot back in 2019. (alikrieger/instagram)

In a new interview with Self magazine, Krieger recalled being “on the field” when she learned that her now ex-wife had filed for divorce.

“I came off the field, in the locker room, and I was obviously devastated,” she shared.

Krieger detailed how she cancelled the rest of her engagements that day so she could process the heartbreaking news.

The athlete credits her NY Gotham teammates for helping her through her darkest period, reflecting on how they stuck by her side and made sure she wasn’t alone during the breakup.

“My entire team came over for a dance party the night the news broke,” said Krieger, sharing how they “just started walking through the door” one by one.

“All of them,” she continued. “At different times. Until two in the morning, we were there, just hanging out, dancing, putting music on YouTube.

Ali Krieger found out during a training session that Ashlyn Harris had filed for divorce. (Timeline Video Productions/ YouTube)

“They didn’t even think twice. I didn’t have to ask; they just showed up. They kept coming in – right after training, after their meetings, through 2am. My kids were there, we were all there.”

Shortly after news first broke of Harris’s divorce filing, the athlete was forced to address rumours of infidelity peddled by suspicious fans after she was photographed with actress Sophia Bush.

“Let me be clear,” Harris wrote in a post to Instagram in November, “I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

Five months later, Krieger says she is in the “transitioning” phase of the split, “walking through it” and “feeling all the things.”

While she says she’s not quite ready to get back into dating, the soccer star said she’s focusing this year on putting herself first and working on herself “so that [she doesn’t] carry all of this past trauma into that next relationship.”