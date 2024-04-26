Sophia Bush has come out and confirmed her relationship with retired football player Ashlyn Harris in an exclusive first-person piece for Glamour Magazine.

The One Tree Hill star said she “hates the notion of having to come out in 2024“, but understands the importance of standing proud in your identity “in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in modern history.”

Bush, who portrayed Brooke Davies in the coming-of-age drama, reflected on the 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills which were proposed in the US last year, explaining that her coming out as queer should be given “the respect and honour it deserves”.

She wrote: “I’ve experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home.

“I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

The John Tucker Must Die actor filed for divorce from her ex-husband Grant Hughes in August. Bush was first linked to her partner Harris in October when People magazine reported they were dating. They didn’t hint at their relationship publicly until March when they attended an Oscars viewing party together.

Busb (right) confirmed her relationship with Harris (left) in a recent first-person essay. (Getty)

Bush addressed rumours that her relationship with Harris started before the footballer divorced from fellow athlete Ali Krieger in September, explaining that she has no need to appease trolls.

“Everyone that matters to me knows what’s true and what isn’t,” wrote Bush in the piece. “But even still there’s a part of me that’s a ferocious defender, who wants to correct the record piece by piece. But my better self, with her earned patience, has to sit back and ask, What’s the f**king point? For who? For internet trolls? No, thank you. I’ll spend my precious time doing things I love instead.”

Bush also wrote about navigating homophobic backlash after the news dropped about their relationship. She recalled how one of her mother’s friends called her and said, “Well, this can’t be true. I mean, your daughter isn’t gay.”

To this, the actor praised her mother’s support. “My mom felt that it was obvious, from the way her friend emphasized the word, that she meant it judgmentally,” Bush wrote. “And you know what my mom said? ‘Oh honey, I think she’s pretty gay. And she’s happy.'”