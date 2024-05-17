Billie Eilish has released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft – and fans are gagged by steamy new queer anthem, “Lunch”.

Eilish’s ten-track-long album, which wasn’t preceded by an singles from the “What Was I Made For” songstress was released today (May 17) to rave critical reviews and plenty of excitement from fans.

One song in particular has caught the attention of queer fans everywhere – and you’ll never guess, but it’s the one Eilish teased at this year’s Coachella, which contains the lyrics:

“I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue/ Tastes like she might be the one, and I can never get enough, I could buy her so much stuff, it’s a craving, not a crush.”

The previewed lyrics continued: “So now she’s coming up the stairs, so I’m pulling up a chair, and I’m putting up my hair.”

Well, now that the track (and album) has landed in full, sapphics everywhere have lost their minds – and although it’s pretty obvious, here’s what the lyrics mean.

What is ‘Lunch’ by Billie Eilish about?

In short, “Lunch” is about Billie performing oral sex on a female partner; eating her for, well, lunch.

The lyrics don’t get any less saucy than the ones above. “Baby, I think you were made for me/ Somebody write down the recipe/ Been tryin’ hard not to overeat/ You’re just so sweet,” Billie sings over a delicate bassline.

“You need a seat? I’ll volunteer/ Now she’s smilin’ ear to ear/ She’s the headlights, I’m the deer,” she continues.

Is it hot in here?

Who is ‘Lunch’ by Billie Eilish about?

“Happier Than Ever” songstress Ms. William Eyelash only recently ‘ came out’ – via an impromptu red carpet interview and subsequent headlines in December 2023, after a reporter asked the Grammy-winning artist about her sexuality at a Variety Hitmakers event.

Eilish then slammed the headlines, singling out the reporter and asking them – and anyone else with questions on the topic – to “leave me alone”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, Eilish opened up about coming to terms with her sexuality via the writing of “Lunch”, saying: “That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina.”

But, despite smooching TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell onstage at Coachella, there’s no definitive answer for who “Lunch” is about. It’s a mystery, ladies.

Fans have singled the track out as an album highlight, with many noting the already-iconic transition from album opener “Skinny” into “Lunch”.

billie eilish making skinny into lunch pic.twitter.com/t0m05BiHKk — emy (@emysbill) May 17, 2024

And, of course, there’s a lot of love for the steamy nature of the lyrics, too.

“Oh Billie created a lesbian anthem,” one fan wrote on X.

Another called the track a “masterpiece” and a third opined: “Billie Eilish really came out … KNOWING she had a good ass song about eating p*ssy in her album called Lunch. Now that’s mother behaviour.”

Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish is available to stream now.