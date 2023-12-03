Billie Eilish breaks silence after coming out: ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’

Billie Eilish is bewildered she even had to come out in the first place after she shared her sexuality in a revelatory interview.

The pop star confirmed that she had unintentionally come out in an interview for Variety’s Power of Women issue – but only because she thought her sexuality was already “obvious”.

“I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realise people didn’t know,” she told press at Variety’s Hitmakers event on Saturday (2 December). “I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

In the 13 November cover story, the Bad Guy hitmaker admitted that she is attracted to girls, saying she has “deep connections” with women in her life.

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real,” she said.

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

After witnessing the ecstatic fan reaction to her words, Eilish said: “I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today’.”

“OK cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know,” she continued. “I am for the girls.”

As well as completely flooring her queer fanbase with the article, Eilish also commented on her own femininity, saying she has found it difficult to identify as a feminine person.

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl.

“I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

During the Hitmakers event, Eilish was once again asked if her perspective on other women has changed since she came out, to which she replied: “I’m still scared of them, but I think they’re pretty!”