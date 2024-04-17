Who’s the girl Billie Eilish kissed at Coachella?

Billie Eilish was spotted kissing a girl on stage at Coachella, sending fans into a frenzy.

The video, captured at the California music festival by internet personality Avery Cyrus, shows the singer grabbing the face of TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell before leaning in for a smooch.

This happened shortly before Eilish gave fans a taste of her upcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is due to be released on 17 May.

Hours after performing on stage with Lana Del Rey, Grammy Award-winner Eilish shared exclusive clips from the new album. Track two, “Lunch”, has got fans hot under the collar.

“I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue,” the snippet begins over a funky baseline.

“Tastes like she might be the one, and I can never get enough, I could buy her so much stuff, it’s a craving, not a crush.”

Eilish previously revealed that she is physically attracted to women, but admitted feeling “intimidated” by their “beauty and presence”.

Who is Quenlin Blackwell?

Quenlin Blackwell, who is best known as Quen, is no stranger to making online headlines, ranging from coming for dancer JoJo Siwa to viral pranks gone wrong.

Blackwell is a YouTuber, content creator and model who boasts an impressive 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

The prankster’s career started on video app Vine at the age of 14 and in an interview from 2021 she described herself as “more than” just an Internet personality.

“I’m an internet personality, I guess, and a content creator. I think I’m more than that though. I think I can do more than that”.

The 23-year-old has walked Paris Fashion Week and also launched a fashion brand called RIQUERA in December 2023.

In announcing her clothing brand on Instagram she wrote: “Introducing RIQUERA (re-care-uh) —

A new chapter and a new canvas for my creativity. I have never made something of my own, I have always been an ad for other people to to create something with every shred of creativity in my body (expect the comedy shred) has been one of the most important things I’ve ever done.”

In 2021, Blackwell trolled heterosexuals in a TikTok video with gay rapper Lil Nas X that showed the The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer leaning in to kiss her.