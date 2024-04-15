Billie Eilish has teased new song “Lunch” and sent queer fans into a tailspin due to its sapphic and sexually explicit lyrics.

Over the weekend, Billie Eillish hosted a Do Lab party on the grounds of Coachella music festival in California, hours after performing on stage with Friday’s headliner Lana Del Rey.

At the party, the nine-time Grammy winner, 22, shared a few exclusive clips from her upcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is due for release on 17 May.

Track two on the album is “Lunch”, and if the short clip Eilish played over the weekend is anything to go by, it’s set be an erotic ode to getting with a girl.

Billie Eilish came out publicly as queer last year. (Monica Schipper/Getty)

“I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue,” the snippet begins over a funky baseline.

“Tastes like she might be the one, and I can never get enough, I could buy her so much stuff, it’s a craving, not a crush.”

The song continues: “So now she’s coming up the stairs, so I’m pulling up a chair, and I’m putting up my hair.”

🚨 BILLIE EILISH CANTANDO “LUNCH” DO “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” NO #COACHELLA. pic.twitter.com/uAkCGUklDb — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) April 14, 2024

“Lunch” was one of three tracks the superstar previewed at the event, with unreleased songs “Chihiro” and “L’Amour de ma vie” also being played.

Last November, Billie Eilish came out publicly as queer after telling Variety that she is “physically attracted” to women but also “so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence”.

Probed further about her coming out in December, the “Your Power” hitmaker said that she “didn’t realise people didn’t know” about her sexuality, but hadn’t officially came out previously as she didn’t “believe” in doing so.

After speaking about her sexuality for the first time, the singer lost around 100,000 followers on Instagram. She’s likely not bothered, though: following her announcement of Hit Me Hard and Soft on Instagram last week, she gained a staggering seven million followers on the platform in just two days.

Queer fans of Eilish are elated at the thought of having a huge sapphic song on her next album, with some already declaring it the next big “gay anthem”.

we did it joe!! we’re getting a gay billie song and music video. i cannot wait for lunch guys. 👩🏻‍❤️‍👩🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/C3MyCRA43Q — jamie 𐬺♡︎𐬺 (@itsjamielh) April 14, 2024

billie accidentally came out of the closet and just said "fuck it i'm gonna be as gay as humanly possible from here on out" then wrote lunch https://t.co/Rj3RisyDvp — flamBOYant (@soyboy_17) April 15, 2024

“Omg omg omg omg ‘Lunch’ by Billie is literally SOOOO gay, this is what the world needs,” one fan exclaimed.

“GAY BILLIE IS HERE,” another declared.

“i can eat my girl for lunch” “dancing on my tongue” BILLIE!!!!!! i knew this album was gonna b gay as fuck i can’t wait — 𝙲𝚊𝚜♡ (@CasLovesAdele) April 14, 2024

Lunch by Billie Eilish my new gay anthem — lily 🇵🇸| florence pugh winked at me (@flosfilm) April 14, 2024

LUNCH IS THE GAY ANTHEM HELLLOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/gOABqJeyse — j. misses billie so much (@urmomisbillie) April 14, 2024

Other fans are dubbing Coachella 2024 as “Gaychella” as, alongside Billie’s sapphic debut, attendees have been treated to some very overtly queer performances from Reneé Rapp, Ice Spice, Kesha, Chappell Roan, and Victoria Monét.

Coachella 2024 continues next weekend.