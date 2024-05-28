PartyNextDoor announces 2024 UK and European tour dates.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has announced details of headline UK and Europe tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will take his Sorry I’m Outside Tour to venues across Europe this October.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 31 May via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour begins in Glasgow on 2 October and includes two dates at London’s Eventim Apollo and shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

You may like to watch

The European leg also features dates in Dublin, Cologne, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen and Stockholm, finishing up in Berlin on 28 October.

The tour will be in support of his fourth studio album, PartyNextDoor 4 which was released in April.

The LP marked his first in four years and features no guest appearances unlike his previous releases. It includes singles “Her Old Friends”, “Resentment”, “Real Woman” and “Lose My Mind”.

This summer he will take the tour across North America, beginning in Phoenix on 19 June and wrapping up in Chicago on 16 August.

You can find out everything you need to know about PartyNextDoor tickets for his upcoming tour below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale from 10am local time on 31 May via ticketmaster.co.uk.

While the European dates go on general sale at various dates across this week, and you can find more info below.

A number of presales take place across the week, including an O2 priority sale for those with the mobile app. Just log in or sign up at priority.o2.co.uk to access it from 10am on 29 May.

A Live Nation presale then takes place from 10am on 30 May via livenation.co.uk.