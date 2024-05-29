The wife of Amie Gray, who died after being stabbed on a Bournemouth beach on Friday night (24 May), has paid an emotional tribute to the late 34-year-old.

Sky News reports that police have launched a murder investigation after Amie Gray, a personal trainer and women’s head coach at Dorset Futsal Club, was found with fatal injuries on Durley Chine Beach. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old Croydon man was reportedly arrested after the Bournemouth attack, in which a second woman was also stabbed. The 38-year-old from Poole in Dorset suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

An inquest into the incident opened today (29 May) and Amie Gray’s cause of death was listed as “multiple stab wounds”.

A cordon put in place along Bournemouth promenade has now been lifted but searches continue, reports the BBC.

Amie Gray was a talented football player and was recently awarded a ‘clubwoman of the year’ trophy (Facebook)

Amie’s wife Sian Gray paid a deeply moving tribute to her late partner, saying that she was “the most loving wife and mother”.

“Words cannot describe the pain that we feel,” she said. “Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger than life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always.”

“Thank you for all of the love and support shown and for respecting our privacy. It is a difficult time for everyone,” she added.

Amie’s mother Sharon Macklin also paid tribute to the keen sportswoman, explaining that the family were “devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls”.

“When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored. She was beautiful inside and out and there are no words that can express how empty our lives will be without her.

Four days ago, Dorset Futsal Club turned its Instagram profile picture black, posting: “Today the club has received some truly devastating news. We cannot put this into words at this time and as a mark of respect to all those affected, we will not be posting anything new for the foreseeable future.”