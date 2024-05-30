Gay favourites Ricky Martin and JoJo Siwa are set to headline LA Pride in the Park 2024.

The event will return to Los Angeles State Historic Park on 8 June and this year a new trans lounge will be open to the trans+ community and its allies.

Headlining the event will be Grammy-Award-winning Martin, best known for hits “She Bangs” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

The Puerto Rican singer, who has two children with former partner painter Jwan Yosef, has been open about the couple’s decision choice to divorce after six years of marriage.

Ricky Martin is on the bill for LA Pride in the Park. (Getty)

Siwa, who recently caused some consternation among queer music fans by claiming she created “gay pop” with her new single “Karma”, will also perform at the event.

Later admitting in an interview with TMZ that she wasn’t in fact “the inventor of gay pop”, Siwa played at Miami Beach Pride in April, to the biggest crowd the event has ever seen.

Queer band Muna, who formed in LA in 2013 and are known for breakthrough single, “I Know A Place”, will also be putting in an appearance, as will rapper Tokischa and singer, guitarist and DJ Alex Chapman.

Fresh from Miami Beach Pride, JoJo Siwa will be at LA Pride in the Park. (Getty)

Some of Los Angeles’ most-celebrated sports teams – the Dodgers, Lakers and Rams – will join Angel City Football Club and the Los Angeles Football Club to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the Pride event.

The following day is the 54th annual LA Pride Parade in the Hollywood Boulevard area, followed by a block party, which is free to all.