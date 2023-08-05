Ricky Martin has opened up about his divorce from Jwan Yosef after six years of marriage, admitting that the pair’s choice to separate is “not a recent decision” and stretches back “pre-pandemic”.

Puerto Rican singer Martin, known for hits such as “She Bangs” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca”, revealed in a joint statement on Instagram last month that he and Swedish-Syrian artist Yosef had decided to end their marriage but would continue to co-parent their children.

A month later, Martin has opened about the pair’s decision to split, telling a journalist from Telemundo (translation via Hola!) that the former couple had “already gone through a grieving process” by the time their statement was released last month.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision”, the 51-year-old said.

“We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef share two children, as well as Martin’s twin teenage sons

Ricky Martin also explained that his relationship with Yosef was “better than ever” following their split.

“We look into each other’s eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together,” the star reflected.

Amid the breakup, Martin said he and Yosef kept arguments out of sight of their children, who were consequently surprised when they learned about the divorce.

Together, Martin and Yosef welcomed a daughter, Lucia, in 2018 and and son, Renn, in 2019. Martin is also father to twins Matteo and Valentino, who he welcomed in 2008 via a surrogate.

“When we told them, it was like, ‘Well, Dad, are you okay, are you happy? Is this the decision? Don’t do it for us, we’re okay,” Martin said of the twins’ reaction.

Martin said the divorce process has been “easier than we thought” and handled with “time and calmness”.

He jested: “It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly. In fact, if someone is getting divorced, come and talk to us because we already have this figured out.”

Ricky Martin says he is open to a relationship in the future

When it comes to the future, Ricky Martin said that while he believes in love, he wants to prioritising having “a good time” for the moment.

“It was seven or eight years [with Jwan]. I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life… Let’s take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship”, he said.

“I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”

At the age of nine, Martin began appearing in TV adverts and in 1991 he began his solo career with Sony Music Mexico following being a member of Puerto Rican boy band Menudo aged 12.

After a decade with Sony he became one of the world’s best-selling artists with best-loved hits including “She Bangs”, “Livin’ La Vida Loca”, “Nobody Wants to be Lonely” and “Private Emotion”.

He came out publicly in 2010 following years of speculation about his sexuality.