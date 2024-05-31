A Madonna fan is suing the Queen of Pop for “subjecting them to pornography without warning” after they attended her Celebration tour in California earlier this year.

A fan, named as Justen Lipeles in court documents obtained by People, has filed a class action against the “Vogue” singer, and tour promoter Live Nation, accusing them of “flippant disrespect”.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday (30 May), claims that Madge and Live Nation “purposely and deceptively” withheld information regarding her show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on 7 March.

According to the plaintiff, fans were “forced to watch topless women” simulate “sexual acts” on stage while Madonna sang, which in essence constituted to “subjecting them to pornography without warning”.

Although Madonna’s critically acclaimed world tour was on the more risqué side, frequently featuring lap-dancing, spanking and kissing, it’s nothing out of the ordinary for the star’s long career.

Madonna is well-known for pushing the boundaries at her shows. (Getty/Kevin Mazur)

The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer has always been known for pushing boundaries, flaunting her sexuality and putting on racy performances.

Lipeles also claims Madonna “deceived” fans by not beginning four shows in California at the start time “promised”, with some allegedly not getting under way until after 10pm.

The fan goes on to accuse Madge of “lip-syncing” throughout her performances, while concert-goers had to endure “hot temperatures” at the venue.

“The temperature inside the Kia Forum was uncomfortably hot as required by Madonna who refused to allow the air conditioning to be turned on,” the lawsuit alleges, according to The Guardian.

Lipeles claims he was left “profusely sweating and became physically ill as a result of the heat,” and that “when fans complained… Madonna unreasonably told them to take their clothes off”.

Madonna is being sued by a fan who claims her shows amounted to pornography. (Getty)

As part of the lawsuit, the plaintiff is suing the star for unspecified damages for “breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, emotional distress, unfair competition and false advertising,” People reported.

Madonna allegedly engaged in “unfair, unlawful, deceptive business practices” which amounted to a “flippant disrespect for her fans”.

Madonna and Live Nation are yet to comment on the lawsuit.

The tour finished with a free show for more than1.6 million fans in Brazil in May, and is likely to be remembered for courting controversy. It was originally delayed by several months after the pop superstar experienced a bacterial infection-induced health scare last June, which led to a stint in intensive care.

Then, the singer faced a lawsuit from two other fans who claimed they “were left stranded in the middle of the night” after she didn’t appear on stage at the time advertised in New York.

The concert-goers left the show at 1am and were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs”, which meant they struggled to “take care of their family responsibilities the next day”.

Madonna’s attorneys have since asked a judge to throw out the first lawsuit, saying in court documents: “Nowhere did defendants advertise that Madonna would take the stage at 8.30pm and no reasonable concert-goer, and certainly no Madonna fan, would expect the headline act at a major arena to take the stage at the ticketed event time.”