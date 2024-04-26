Queen of pop Madonna was joined at her latest performance in Mexico City by trans social media star Wendy Guevara.

Madonna’s latest stop on the Celebration Tour saw her arrive in Mexico City and invite prominent trans woman and influencer Wendy Guevara up on stage with her during a performance of “Vogue”.

Posting on Instagram, Guevara captioned a photo of her and Madonna with: “Y un sueño hecho realidad gracias @madonna,” which translates to “And a dream come true thanks Madonna.”

Fans also posted clips of Guevara up on stage with Madonna, which shows the pair sitting on tall chairs, watching and judging as back-up dancers walk up and down ‘the cat walk’.

“Vogue” celebrates the LGBTQ+ ballroom scene. In the 80s, members of the House of Xtravaganza introduced Madonna to the voguing dance style — at the Sound Factory club.

Wendy Guevara is the latest in a line of queer celebs and LGBTQ+ allies who have been pulled on stage during this part of the show. Before Guevara, Ricky Martin had the honour of being pulled on-stage, and fans couldn’t keep their eyes off his crotch.

Before that, on her 14 April stop in Austin, Texas, the 65-year-old pop legend and “Frozen” hitmaker invited Drag Race All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel to be the judge during the show’s ballroom section.

Who is Wendy Guevara?

Wendy Guevara performs as part of the ‘Festival Cactus 2023’ at Terrenos de La Feria on September 30, 2023 in Torreon, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Guevara is an influencer, actress, and singer from León, Guanajuato in Mexico.

According to online biographies, her childhood was difficult due to her father’s alcoholism and she sought to conceal her sexual orientation and gender identity from her family and from her classmates – though she was often harassed at school regardless.

Despite delving into both acting and music, Guevara is best known for appearing on a reality TV series in 2023.

In fact, she made history after becoming the first trans woman to win a Mexican reality TV series after appearing as a contestant on La casa de los famoso México, which translates to The Celebrity House Mexico – the Mexican adaptation of Celebrity Big Brother.

Guevara won the show with 18.2 million fan votes.

She is also a social media star popular within the LGBTQ+ community in particular, and had six million Instagram followers when she started the show. She now has nearly eight million followers.

How did she become famous?

Wendy Guevara smiles during a press conference at Salon Las Tertulias on September 8, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Though winning La casa de los famoso México helped Guevara to become even more well known, she first gained internet fame back in 2017 when she posted a video of her and friend getting lost on a hill.

The video led to the pair earning the nickname “Las Perdidas” (The Lost) as people online appreciated how they laughed at themselves throughout the situation.

Guevara also released a single in 2022 called Putssy which has had almost 600,000 streams on Spotify and the accompanying music video has over one million views on YouTube.