Trixie Mattel gets lapdance after joining Madonna on Celebration tour

RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Trixie Mattel is the latest in a long line of queer celebrities to join Queen of Pop Madonna on stage during her Celebration Tour.

During last night’s (14 April) stop in Austin, Texas, 65-year-old pop legend and “Frozen” singer Madonna invited Drag Race All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel to be the judge during the show’s ballroom section.

Wearing a hot pink sequin gown – or, as Roxxxy Andrews might say, a sequins gown – plus a towering blonde wig and oversized boa, Trixie perched next to Madonna and proceeded to judge her dancers as they vogued and strutted on the runway.

It didn’t take long for Trixie to spread her legs after one of Madge’s performers, decked out in soccer gear, handed her an American football, moments after another dancer spanked her with a riding crop.

Then, two of the dancers – both shirtless, and one with his shorts around his ankles – appeared to mimic giving Trixie and Madonna cunnilingus.

As the saying goes: it sucks to watch other people live out your dreams.

THIS IS ICONIC !!!!! pic.twitter.com/RTmGooOqvz — Ina Saboteur (@SleeplssEremite) April 15, 2024

TRIXIE AT THE MADONNA CONCERT !! pic.twitter.com/cGdDxPeQBl — Ina Saboteur (@SleeplssEremite) April 15, 2024

Despite Madonna bringing out a legion of drag performers as part of her critically acclaimed Celebration Tour so far, fans were not expecting to see makeup mogul Trixie Mattel on the stage. After all, with a motel to run, a makeup brand on the go, and a singing career to maintain, she’s a busy woman.

“Seeing Trixie Mattel at the Austin Madonna concert was not something on my bingo card. I started shaking,” one emotional fan commented on social media.

“This is big for Trixie, but this is also big for Madonna,” a second wrote.

More of Madonna welcoming Trixie Mattel on stage at her ‘Celebration’ tour



4/14/24

📷: nakia pic.twitter.com/YZKo1VlzLR — Daily Trixie & Katya (@trixandkatdaily) April 15, 2024

Trixie has previously explained that she knew she wanted to be Madonna before she realised that she was gay.

“I didn’t know what gay was, but I knew I wanted to be Madonna,” she said during an episode of her The Bald and the Beautiful podcast with fellow Drag Race star Katya in 2020.

“It’s one thing to be like, ‘I had a crush on a boy’, that’s child’s play. Did you wanna be Madonna or f*****g not?”

OMG !!!! Trixie and Madonna 😭💗💫 pic.twitter.com/nu2nMezzIF — ⋆🎀𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮🎀⋆ 𝘈𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘦’𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘯 (@camillano_) April 15, 2024

Madonna welcomes @trixiemattel to her "Celebration Tour" stage, where Trixie flashes some pink! pic.twitter.com/QnpRQHVzKG — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) April 15, 2024

Much of Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been a huge homage to her adoring LGBTQ+ fans and her allyship to the community over the past four decades.

In addition to Trixie, she has previously brought our Drag Race stars including Miz Cracker, Violet Chachki, Aquaria, and Miss Fame. She’s also been joined by season eight winner Bob The Drag Queen as the show’s compère since the tour started back in London in October.

Seeing Trixie Mattel at the Austin Madonna concert was not something on my bingo card. I started shaking 😭 pic.twitter.com/KGjpVWC3Wf — HappyWolverine (@HappyWolverine_) April 15, 2024

Elsewhere during the show, Madonna pays tribute to all the queer people whose lives were lost during the height of the Aids crisis in the 1980s, with a moving rendition of her 1986 hit “Live To Tell”.

Last week, the pop megastar took a moment to remember the 49 people who were killed during the massacre at queer nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida, in 2016.

The Celebration Tour ends on 26 April, but Madonna will play the largest show of her career for free on 4 May on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.