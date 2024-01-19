Two concertgoers in New York City are suing Madonna for starting her concert late, as they “had to get up early to go to work” the next day.

The lawsuit, filed on 17 January in Brooklyn federal court, claimants Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden say they purchased the tickets to a 13 December show for Madonna’s Celebration Tour at Barclays Center, New York.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour had its fair share of iconic pop-culture moments, like when the singer playfully told off the Watch What Happens Live! Host Andy Cohen who she spotted in the crowd, as well as the show being dubbed a “fun, heartfelt” show “for the queers“.

The show in question was advertised as beginning to start at 8.30 pm, but in true diva fashion, the 65-year-old star reportedly didn’t come on stage until after 10.30 pm, as per The Guardian.

The two concertgoers in question left the show after 1 am, and were allegedly “stranded in the middle of the night” and “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs”.

The late end to the gig meant that they struggled to “take care of their family responsibilities the next day”, the lawsuit alleges.

Fellows and Hadden are accusing Madonna, Barclays Center, and the tour promoter Live Nation of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for the delayed start to the concert, which the pair argues would constitute a breach of contract and “a wanton exercise in false advertising”.

The suit is seeking class-action status for audience members of other Celebration shows that started late, including Madonna’s next two concerts in New York on 14 and 16 December.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Madonna, Live Nation and Barclays Center for a comment on the matter.

Any fellow music fans will be familiar with delayed start times when it comes to concerts. Madonna has previously faced similar lawsuits, like in 2019 when a Florida fan argued that her lateness on her Madame X Tour was a breach of contract; and again in 2020, in a lawsuit filed by two New York audience-members.

Both lawsuits, however, were later voluntarily dismissed.