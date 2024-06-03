Colin Gibb, the long-standing member of Black Lace, best known for their 1984 hit “Agadoo”, has died at the age of 70.

Black Lace released “Agadoo” in 1984, which later reached number two in the UK, five years after they represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1979.

The group finished in seventh place at Eurovision, out of 19 countries, performing the song “Mary Ann”.

Black Lace member Dene Michael confirmed Gibb’s death to the BBC and said it was “awful news”.

Michael also posted the news on X, writing: “So sad to announce the passing of my singing partner in Black Lace Colin Gibb. Rest in peace my friend, God bless you x.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of Michael and Gibb taken for a song released by the band in 1989 called “I Am the Music Man”.

Gibb’s wife Sue Kelly posted about Gibb’s death in a fan group called Black Lace in Tenerife on Facebook.

It read: “It is with heartbreaking news that I am letting you all know my dearest husband Colin Gibb died this afternoon. I love you Colin, [we] spent 22 years living your Agadoo dream. We were due to retire to Spain on Thursday, you were so happy, so looking forward to our new life, now you’re gone.”

“As we used to say, always love you forever,” she added.

Black Lace’s most famous hit was “Agadoo”, released in 1984. (Getty)

Now Music, the band’s management, also released a statement about Gibb’s death. They said: “Unfortunately Colin passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon. He’d recently announced his departure from the entertainment industry and was looking forward to enjoying his retirement with his with wife Susan.”

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news. Colin was the founder member of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton and they had huge hits through the 80s.”

“Colin was a great friend and will be sadly missed.”

Gibb wrote about his plans to retire last month on his Facebook page: “Well all good things must come to an end. I have decided to retire. My last show will be on Thursday at Villa Adeje Beach Hotel, in San Eugeneo, Tenerife. Thanks to all of you that have supported Black Lace over the years, and the thousands of friends I have met during that time, since we set out in 1975.”

Black Lace released many songs during their tenure, including “Do the Conga”, “Superman”, “Hokey Cokey”, and “Wig-Wam Bam”, but “Agadoo” was the band’s biggest hit after selling over one million copies worldwide.