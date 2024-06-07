Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video for the 2024 single “Please, Please, Please” features her bailing Barry Keoghan out of jail, over and over again.

Carpenter’s new music video features her real-life boyfriend and Saltburn star Keoghan, and it’s quite possibly the hardest hard launch we’ve ever seen. In the featurette, the pair lock eyes in prison and fall madly in love (who says romance is dead?).

The “Feather” hitmaker falls for Keoghan’s bad boy character – despite his repeated criminal offences – whilst clad in some seriously impressive retro-come-Barbie looks. Her hooded blue velvet mini-dress and black sunglasses look is a strong contender, but it’s hard not to love her larger-than-life pink fur jacket.

In the lyrics, the singer details navigating a relationship and not wanting to be humiliated by her partner. “Heartbreak is one thing / My ego’s another / I beg you don’t embarrass me / Motherf**ker,” she sings in the chorus.

The lyrics appear to highlight her actual relationship with Keoghan, with the pair being romantically linked since 2023. “I heard that you’re an actor / So act like a stand-up guy,” she sings in the first verse, seemingly about the Oscar-nominated actor.

Whoever the star is singing about, one thing is for sure; no one is worth ruining your makeup over. “Please, please, please / Don’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice,” she adds.

The track will appear on her upcoming album, Short ‘n Sweet, which also features her popular single “Espresso”.

Carpenter told Cosmopolitan in March that her love life is “fun” and “messy”.

She told the outlet: “A lot of it, for me, has been fate. I know that’s super broad, but I don’t actively look for it. The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love. So yeah, it’s fun, and it’s messy. I think I’m still just at this place where I’m really enjoying the newness of all of it.

“When I was younger, the one thing I always thought was, why would I date this person if I didn’t see myself marrying them? I just wouldn’t even put energy into it. But now I have a mentality that there are relationships that are meant to be in your life, even if it’s only for a couple of weeks.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet is set for release on 23 August. Her new single “Please, Please, Please” is out now.