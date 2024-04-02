Sabrina Carpenter stars in new Skims campaign – and Barry Keoghan reacts

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest star to front a campaign for Skims – and fans are obsessed.

The pop star is the new face for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and apparel brand, appearing in a campaign for an upcoming collection.

The range – which drops on the Skims website on 3 April – is the Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody spring collections.

It’s been branded as “the most alluring underwear drop yet” by Skims, with fans praising the collab with with Sabrina.

One commented that she’s a “real life barbie” and another said she’s “the hottest woman alive”.

And Love, Simon actor Keiynan Lonsdale joked: “I’m suddenly straight.”

While a number of fans asked, “can barry keoghan fight?” referring to the Saltburn actor who is rumoured to be dating the singer.

Keoghan also left a comment on the post, putting a fire emoji and a sweating emoji and writing out the phrase “barbie emoji”.

Barry Keoghan’s reacts to Sabrina Carpenter’s SKIMS photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/OlKP25QKeR — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 1, 2024

Another wrote: “target audience reached, now i gotta buy it.”

Well, luckily fans can purchase all the pieces worn by the singer in the Y2K-inspired photoshoot by Jack Bridgland.

She wears a cotton candy pink corset bra top with a matching pair of string-tied bikini bottoms, paired with knee-high socks and pink bows in her hair.

Carpenter also poses in a skin-baring lace babydoll top and matching briefs in the green shade, talc.

In other images the singer lounges around with her wired headphones, in a sage long-sleeve top and underwear.

Other pieces confirmed for the Stretch Lace collection include a long-sleeve underwire dress, demi bras, cami tops and dress, bodysuits and more.

“Skims has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody,” the singer said in a press release.

“Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with Skims!”

She joins the likes of Usher and Lana Del Rey who have appeared in campaigns for Skims and “broke the internet” with their photoshoot.

“Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘It’ factor that really resonates with the next generation,” Kardashian said in a press release.

She added that her “talent and playful styles brings a new energy to these collections, and the campaign is so fun!”.

Sabrina Carpenter also wears new pieces from the Fits Everybody range. (Skims/Jack Bridgland)

The singer also recently teamed up with Girl In Red for her track “You Need Me Now?” from her upcoming album.

“i’m so in love with sabrinas voice and writing and i can’t believe she is my first ever feature,” Girl In Red said on social media.

To shop the latest Skims collections repped by Sabrina Carpenter head to skims.com from 3 April.