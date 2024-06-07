Sabrina Carpenter has dropped the video for her new single “Please Please Please” starring her (now surely official) partner Barry Keoghan – and it’s honestly a fun, horny delight.

The video is partially set in a prison, and stars her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan. It’s giving strong “Telephone” by Lady Gaga ft. Beyoncé vibes, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.

It starts as Carpenter is released from jail — following her arrest at the end of her “Espresso” music video — and she makes eyes at another inmate (Keoghan) as he’s brought in.

We then see Carpenter visiting Keoghan in prison, before cutting to various scenes showing their relationship, including one where Carpenter sits on the hood of a car in red lingerie while Keoghan kisses her chest.

You wouldn’t get away with that in a Walmart parking lot, that’s for sure.

There are also plenty of scenes showing the criminal antics that landed them in prison, including taking part in what looks like illegal boxing matches in a walk-in fridge. Like you do.

In another scene, the pair rob a bank together, with Sabrina Carpenter rocking a schoolgirl-esque outfit that makes her look a bit like Britney Spears in “Baby One More Time”. The general theme of the video seems to be “please stop doing crimes and repeatedly going to prison, Barry Keoghan”.

But enough about the “Please Please Please” video, you want to know about their relationship. Here’s the tea:

How old are Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan?

Sabrina Carpenter is 24 and Barry Keoghan is 31. So there’s a bit of an age gap, but not a huge one.

How long have Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan been dating?

They’ve been together since September 2023. They first met in Paris (how romantic!) during fashion week.

They were then snapped out for dinner in December 2023, and were spotted together at a Grammys after party in February 2024.

Spotted at our #Grammys after party: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter. See more celebs at Bar Marmont with fellow hosts @MarkRonson and @Gucci. https://t.co/QXDOkYMN3L pic.twitter.com/3E0wyh2Jl1 — W Magazine (@wmag) February 6, 2024

In March 2024, Sabrina Carpenter was supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, and Barry Keoghan flew out to spend time with her. Adorable. They were subsequently spotted at the Oscars and the Met Gala together.

They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala, in fact. They walked the red carpet separately, but posed for a photo together on the famous steps.

Barry and Sabrina at the Met Gala 2024 (Getty)

In April 2024, Sabrina Carpenter referred her relationship with Barry Keoghan at Coachella, after singing an X-rated Saltburn lyric during her “Nonsense” outro.

Also in April, Sabrina Carpenter became the latest star to front a campaign for Skims – and Barry Keoghan reacted. Keoghan left a comment on her Instagram post, putting a fire emoji and a sweating emoji and writing out the phrase “barbie emoji”.

Now, of course, the pair have officially hard-launched their relationship in the “Please Please Please” video.

What is Barry Keoghan famous for?

Barry Keoghan as Oliver in Saltburn. (Prime Video)

Barry Keoghan made headlines when he starred with Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s queer thriler Saltburn, which saw Keoghan play an Oxford student who develops an intense obsession with Elorid’s rich boy character, Felix.

Why the headlines? Well, in one scene, Keoghan slurps from Elordi’s semen-laced bathwater. Not to mention the iconic nude scene where Keoghan dances to “Murder On The Dancefloor”.

The Irish actor came to prominence in the 2017 film The Killing of a Sacred Deer with a terrifying portrayal of Martin, an American teenager exacting a grisly revenge on a surgeon, Colin Farrell. He also starred in The Banshees of Inisherin alongside Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell (again), as well as TV series Chernobyl.

Keoghan previously dated Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a baby son, Brando. Alyson is a Scottish dentist and orthopaedic therapist. Keoghan is reportedly on “good terms” with his ex.

When does Sabrina Carpenter’s new album come out?

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, is out on August 23.

