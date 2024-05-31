TikTok star’s incredible Sabrina Carpenter makeup transformation goes viral

Social media star and makeup artist Christian Perez, aka Indigo, has left fans gagged, gooped and gasping with his transformation into singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The US-based YouTuber, who is known for using makeup to create dramatic transformations into characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants and Shrek, was challenged by a fan to turn into the 25-year-old “Espresso” singer.

After working late (because he’s a painter, or something) to perfect the look, the artist shared his jaw-dropping metamorphosis from beefy social media star to the chart-topping, former Disney Channel star.

Somehow, with a bit of blush, lip gloss and foundation, Perez managed to capture Carpenter’s look perfectly – even getting her eyes near-enough spot on.

His fans and other social media users are understandably in shock at the mind-boggling look, with one post featuring the video being viewed more than 1.3 million times on X/Twitter.

Perez’s TikTok has been seen almost 600,000 times, although Carpenter herself is yet to respond!

You may like to watch

One person commented that they were “absolutely terrified with how good” the transformation was, and another said: “It looks so good and disturbing at the same time.”

PELO AMOR DE DEUS pic.twitter.com/XSSyqOeCTU — acervo sabrina carpenter (@sabrinacervo) May 30, 2024

A third wrote: “Nothing could have prepared me for that,” while someone else declared: “This just made my whole year.”

“Espresso” has been at number one in the UK charts for four weeks now, while it’s Carpenter’s first song to hit the top 10 in the US.

Many fans have dubbed it the undisputed song of the summer, and even pop superstar Adele has given it the seal of approval.

Perez has also impressed fans with transformations into Lana Del Rey, Megan Fox, Jojo Siwa, Margot Robbie and Ariana Grande.