Knives Out 3 begins filming with first look at Daniel Craig’s fancy new hairdo 

Filming has begun on Knives Out 3 and we’re living for long-haired Daniel Craig!

The third instalment of Rian Johnson’s growing murder mystery film collection, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, has started production.

The film will feature Daniel Craig returning as arguably the greatest detective of all time, Benoit Blanc.

The supporting cast features adored actors Fleabag star Andrew Scott, Challengers’ Josh O’Connor and Priscilla‘s Cailee Spaeny.

We don’t yet know the details of who these characters are playing or what murder case detective Blanc will be tackling this time, but a Netflix teaser has labelled the film Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet.” What’s more, he’s got an exciting new look.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has begun filming. (Netflix)

Knives Out 3 Begins Filming

On Monday (10 June), Johnson shared on X (Twitter) to announce filming had begun on the project.

He posted: “Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” – see you on the other side.”

Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” – see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

Alongside the post, the writer-director provided a first-look glance at Craig returning as the beloved detective.

The biggest revelation in the image is Blanc’s flowing locks. After his neat combover in the previous film, this shoulder-length mane is a new look for the formidable detective.

As excitement builds, further images of some of the cast on the Knives Out 3 set appeared online.

Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor spotted on the set of ‘KNIVES OUT 3’ https://t.co/TTPpNWirZM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 11, 2024

One includes Craig and O’Connor both in and out of character shooting in what seems to be a park as the detective approaches O’Connor’s character, who is sitting on a bench.

Other images see Craig in character, dressed in a blue suit with a beige trench coat, eyes wide and mouth agape – perhaps in shock or screaming… it’s hard to tell!

Between takes he probably goes. pic.twitter.com/m6ViVuQbdI — Eric Pellinen (@EricPellinen) June 11, 2024

Many people have been mesmerised by Craig’s lustrous hair, and are desperate to know his haircare routine.

As the new film approaches, there will be excitement over the potential appearance of Blanc’s husband (Hugh Grant), who was revealed in the previous instalment.

Speaking about the role, Grant declared: “It is true, I’m married to James Bond,” referring to the ex-James Bond actor.

He continued: “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not?”

Craig is playing another queer character, opposite Drew Starkey, in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Queer. Early reactions have labelled Craig’s turn in the film as his “best-ever performance.”

Further supporting roles in Wake Up Dead Man will be played by Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Josh Brolin and Thomas Haden Church.

The new instalment is produced by Johnson and producer Ram Bergman’s production company T-Street.

Wake Up Dead Man follows on from Knives Out (2019), starring Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collete and Ana De Armas, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery(2022), starring Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in 2025.