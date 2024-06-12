The Boys creator announces the series is ending for good

The Boys creator Eric Kripke has confirmed that the series will end for good.

The Prime Video superhero show is set to return on 13 June with season four, bringing back main characters Homelander (Antony Starr), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Starlight/Annie January (Erin Moriarty), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and more.

Last month, the series was renewed for a fifth season, but showrunner Kripke has now confirmed that it will be its last – following his original arc for the show.

He took to X/Twitter with a picture of a script for the season four finale, entitled “Assassination Run.” At the end of the script, a message read: “See you for our final season, motherf**kers.”

The caption read: “#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!

“Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, ’cause the end has begun!”

While The Boys’ story might soon be over, the spin-off series Gen V created in its wake certainly is not. The canon series focuses on young superheroes (including a fan-favourite queer romance) and is currently in production for season two.

However, following the death of Chance Perdomo (Andre Anderson), his character will not be recast. Kripke stated that the season two storyline would instead “honour” the actor.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 launch on 13 June on Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly. Seasons 1-3 and season 1 of Gen V are also streaming on the site.