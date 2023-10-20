Prime Video’s The Boys spin-off, Gen V, has proven a major success, with the subversive superhero series getting a season two renewal order before the end of the first season.

Set between The Boys seasons three and four, Gen V follows young superheroes-in-training as they attend Godolkin University. As they students face cutthroat competition to rise to the top of their super-powered class, something more sinister is stirring.

The grimly dark, extremely violent, and bitingly satirical action series centres a queer romance between hemokinetic supe Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and non-binary gender-shifter Jordan Li (played by Derek Luh and London Thor), which has quickly proved a popular move with fans.

Executive producer Michele Fazekas has promised the show is “excited to explore” the impact of Marie and Jordan’s “really delicious and rich” fan-favourite relationship, making the news of a second season all the more thrilling.

Derek Luh as Jordan and Jaz Sinclair as Marie. (Prime Video)

In anticipation of the series finale on 3 November, Vernon Sanders – head of television at Amazon MGM Studios – has confirmed this is not the end for Godolkin’s students

“We’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers,” Sanders said.

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V, Fazekas and co-executive producer Eric Kripke added.

“These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season – sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

Since The Boys extended universe has form with portraying LGBTQ+ characters and relationships such as bisexual character Maggie Shaw (Dominique McElligott), we may even see new characters introduced in the upcoming season.

The first six episodes of Gen V season one are now streaming on Prime Video. Episode seven releases on 27 October and the season finale lands on 3 November.