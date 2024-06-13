Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig split in April. Now, the Gogglebox star has opened up about their decision to split, explaining that “neither of us wanted to be unhappy”.

The former couple starred on the Channel 4 reality series until their departure in 2023. Webb and Lustig announced their split after six years of marriage, saying they will “forever be friends”.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, Lustig said his split from Webb was mutual but was nonetheless a sad time for them both.

The Brighton-based reality star said: “When we called time on it, yes it was very upsetting because when you get married and walk down the aisle you don’t think that’s ever going to happen, you can’t think that, you have to think positively.

“We got to the point where we’d talked about the breakup, about why we were breaking up, how we were going to go through it, and how we were both feeling. When we both felt in a stable place and a bit more confident, and also there for each other, that’s when we put it out.”

The pair are still living together in the city, but plan to move out once their flat is sold. They still even delegate chores fairly, with Lustig cooking for them both, while Webb does their laundry.

However, their relationship might move in a different direction, as Webb is set to appear on the new series of Celebs Go Dating this summer.

Married at First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan is also set to appear in the upcoming series, and revealed that she became close friends with Webb during filming.

She said via an Instagram story: “Guys honestly it’s the best and funnest experience I’ve ever done in my life so far. I love the cast, the crew are all amazing. I’ve got a new BFF for life, Mr Stephen, and we’re gonna do loads more together.”

Nonetheless, Lustig is supportive of his former husband’s decision to move on. He previously told The Sun: “I want him to find love again. We always want our exes and friends to find love and just to be happy.”

The new season of Celebs Go Dating has not yet announced a release date but is set to air on Channel 4 this summer.