2024 has been a year of queer love — but it has also seen some significant queer celebrity break-ups.

This year has seen an array of LGBTQ+ celebrities get engaged from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause timing the knot with non-binary Australian singer-songwriter G Flip to Heartstopper star Bradley Riches getting engaged to theatre director Scott Johnston during a romantic getaway to Italy in April.

But among the romance there have sadly been some relationships that have come to an end. Here’s a round-up of some of the biggest queer celebrity break-ups of 2024.

JoJo Siwa and Madison Rouge Alvarado

Siwa had her first breakup before summer when she split from her So You Think You Can Dance co-star Madison Rouge Alvarado.

Not much was known about this relationship as it was kept under wraps by the 21-year-old singer, but it became clear that the pair were no longer together when she hard launched with a new girlfriend.

JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson

Siwa and Wilson, who is best-known for appearing on So You Think You Can Dance where Siwa was one of the judges, broke up in November.

The announced they were dating in August and had a public presence on social media. Siwa said in an interview that the pair had gone their separate ways but called Wilson an “amazing girl”.

JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson have gone separate ways. (TikTok/itsjojosiwa)

Shannon Beveridge and Becca Moore

Sapphic power duo, Beveridge and Moore met on set 12 months ago before sparking a relationship. It was Moore’s first time dating a girl. They shared their love on their podcast, For The Girls with Becca Moore, and seemed to be smitten until mid-december when a podcast episode revealing their plans to split shocked fans.

“We’re in the process of breaking up,” Beveridge shared with fans. Their split came as Moore struggled to see a future raising a child with a woman.

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik

Popular Desi lesbian influencer couple Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik announced in March that they had called off their engagement and ended their five-year relationship amid an admission of infidelity by Malik.

Anjali Chakra (L) and Sufi Malik (R) have called off their wedding. (Instagram/@anjalichakra)

Sir Ian McKellen and Oscar Conlon-Morrey

Infamous age-gap couple Sir Ian McKellen and Oscar Conlon-Morrey also broke up at the start of 2024.

In February, the Daily Mail reported that, despite plans for the 84-year-old actor to get engaged to his 30-year-old lover the pair seemingly parted ways.

Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb

In April, everyone’s favourite Gogglebox gays Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb have announced their divorce, stating they will “forever be friends”.

Stephen has since been on reality TV show Celebs Go Dating.

Stephen Lustig-Webb (L) joined Gogglebox when it first started, in 2013. (Channel 4)

Jinkx Monsoon and Michael Abbott

Jinkx Monsoon and Michael Abbott married in 2021. (Getty)

In February, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Doctor Who star Jinkx Monsoon and husband Michael Abbott split after three years of marriage.

The pair married in 2021 and in Abbott’s statement, which is penned in an Instagram post, he expressed his “deep gratitude to Jinkx for the shared moments, love and growth” that they experienced together.