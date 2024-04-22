Everyone’s favourite Gogglebox gays Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb have announced their divorce, stating they will “forever be friends”.

The reality TV stars announced on Saturday (April 20) that they had broken up after six years of marriage.

Stephen, 52, and Daniel, 48, appeared on the Channel 4 show together from 2019-2023, announced that they are “parting ways” after getting engaged in 2016, then married in 2018.

“It’s with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce,” Stephen said in a statement on Saturday.

“There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

Stephen Lustig-Webb (L) joined Gogglebox when it first started, in 2013. (Channel 4)

Daniel added to The Sun: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end… I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

The pair are clearly remaining solid friends, as a wholesome Instagram post on Sunday (21 April) showed the two playing around on bikes in Brighton, with the caption “riding tandem straight out of this marriage”.

The couple announced they were leaving Gogglebox in 2023 in order to “explore other opportunities”.

Stephen was part of the award-winning show for ten years, since its first series in 2013. He originally starred in the series alongside his ex-boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed, who left the show in 2018. He was then joined by his mum, Pat Webb, who sadly died after a long illness in January, before Daniel joined him on the sofa.

“After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox,” Stephen said in a statement last year.

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heart-warming show.”

Gogglebox continues this Friday (26 April) at 9pm on Channel 4.