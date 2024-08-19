Gogglebox star ready to find new man as ex appears on Celebs Go Dating

Former Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig has opened up about jumping back into the dating world, as his ex appears on Celebs Go Dating, alongside, among others, trans favourite Ella Morgan.

Earlier this year, Lustig and Stephen Webb announced that they would be divorcing after six years of marriage. The TV couple had already revealed that they would be leaving Gogglebox, 10 years after Webb joined the show.

Now, Webb is appearing on E4’s dating show in the hope of finding a new love in his life. In a clip from the reality series, he revealed that he and Lustig split because they had both “switched off and stopped working” on their relationship.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, Lustig said Webb isn’t the only one getting back in the saddle. Just a few months after the split, he too is back on the dating scene and searching for romance.

“I’m quite ready to go out into the arena to meet the next beautiful man,” he admitted. I have always loved dating… I was addicted to it years ago, before I met Stephen.”

His ideal date is a meal, drinks and a little “boogie.”

You may like to watch

Daniel Lustig (R) and Stephen Webb are both searching for a new romance. (Channel 4)

However, he’s hoping that his next romantic escapade will come about by chance, rather than a set-up through a dating app – not that he hasn’t given that route a try.

“I have put myself on a couple of apps, then took myself off them after a week. When I was last single, there were websites, there were no apps. It’s just getting your head around using them,” he said.

The TV personality isn’t a huge fan of the “swipe, swipe, swipe” mentality, which, he said, often leads to no conversation.

“I would rather go to a bar and meet someone and lock eyes. I keep joking I’m going to meet someone walking in a park somewhere with the dog. I’ll say something like: ‘Oh, have you got a poo bag?'”

Lustig had been on his fair share of dates prior to meeting Webb. And not all went well.

“There have been some horrendous ones,” he said. “If they’re talking about their mother too much, or about soaps constantly, I think: ‘This isn’t going to work out’.

“I [went] on a date years ago with a guy and he talked about EastEnders for an hour-and-a-half.”

If he doesn’t end up encountering love at first sight over a dog-poo bag, Lustig isn’t entirely adverse to the idea of appearing on Celebs Go Dating himself.

“Possibly I could do with a helping hand… sign me up.”

The pair are still sharing a home and work together. (Getty)

Despite having split from Webb, the pair still live together in Brighton and work together in their hair salon. And Lustig is likely to be watching his ex’s latest TV appearance.

“I’ve always loved that show,” he said. “That’s one of the shows I’ve watched. Will I be watching it? I might.”

“I did do a couple of bits of filming, appearing on [it] so I might watch. I’ll be there to support Steven for sure because I know he won’t know what’s [made the final edit] yet either.”

What happened to Stephen Webb and his partner Daniel Lustig?

Lustig joined Gogglebox in 2019 after Webb’s former partner, Chris Ashby-Steed, stepped away from the show following their split.

Last September, both Lustig and Webb revealed that they would be quitting the programme, and, in April, announced that they were getting a divorce.

“There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways,” they said in a joint statement.

Lustig has since added that the split came about because neither of them “wanted to be unhappy”.

Celebs Go Dating starts on Monday (19 August) on E4.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.