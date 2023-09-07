Everyone’s favourite Gogglebox gays, Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig, have decided to leave the Channel 4 series.

Webb, who has been part of the award-winning show for 10 years since its first series in 2013, announced the departure alongside his husband in a statement and a video on social media on Thursday (7 September).

Webb originally starred in the series alongside his ex-boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed, who stepped away from the show in 2018 amid a falling out.

Lustig has been part of TV phenomenon, which sees everyday Brits react to the week’s most talked-about TV moments, since 2019.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig confirmed on Instagram that they won’t be appearing on the new 22nd series of Googlebox, which kicks off on Friday (8 September).

“After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox,” Webb said in a statement.

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heart-warming show.”

The pair, who stand as two of the show’s long-standing cast members, thanked the cast and crew, who they called their “Gogglebox family”.

They also thanked viewers, who have ensured the series has remained a mainstay on British television for the past decade. Earlier this week, Gogglebox won the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award at the UK’s National Television Awards.

“Thank you for all your love and support over the years. It really has meant a lot… if you do get withdrawal symptoms we are available on Netflix,” Webb added, before rounding off with: “It’s been an absolute ride and absolute pleasure.”

Stephen Webb (L) and Daniel Lustig have quit Gogglebox. (Channel 4)

Several of Stephen and Daniel’s Gogglebox co-stars have left emotional comments underneath the post following the announcement.

“Aww, that’s upset me and Shirley to think you’re finishing, but we all take different paths,” wrote David Griffiths.

Izzi Warner, who has been on the show alongside her sister Ellie since 2015, responded: “Gonna miss you both,” alongside several crying emojis.

Simon and Jane Montiy thanked the couple for helping them when they join as cast members in 2021.

“So sorry to hear this, Jane and I will miss you,” Simon wrote. “Watching how you did it was super helpful to us newbies, and I will miss your quips about my hair.

“Best of luck with whatever you do next. Thank you for all the joy and laughter.”

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 tomorrow (8 September) at 9pm.