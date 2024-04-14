On 13 April, Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner announced on Instagram that they’re expecting a baby this summer, and everyone’s over the moon for them.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” they wrote in a joint post images of an ultrasound and the Griners’ clasped hands, which has been liked almost 70,000 times so far.

This will be the couple’s first baby together – Brittney Griner has two children with her former partner.

Basketball player Brittney also had cause to celebrate in February, when she was honoured by Baylor University, Texas, where she graduated from in 2013.

The faculty retired her No. 42 jersey on 18 February at a pregame ceremony on campus to honour her sporting legacy — one of the highest honours for an athlete, usually reserved after a player has left the team, retires from the sport, or dies.

Brittney Griner marks the seventh Baylor women’s basketball player to have their jersey retired.

The WNBA star was famously held for 10 months in Russia after being arrested in February 2022 and sentenced to nine years on drug charges.

Cherelle Griner (R) said she couldn’t stop touching Brittney’s face after she was released from Russian jail. (Instagram/cherelletgriner)

Her wife Cherelle lobbied tirelessly on her behalf to help get her freed, and Brittney was eventually released from a Russian penal colony and returned to the US after a prisoner exchange in December 2022. Cherelle was previously a teacher and is now an attorney: she officially passed her bar exam in April 2023

After her release, Brittney Griner released a heartfelt statement on Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

“The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help,” she wrote at the time.

They certainly both deserve some good news after that ordeal. Congratulations to the very happy couple.