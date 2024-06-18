Ian McKellen gets health update after falling off West End stage

Sir Ian McKellen is reportedly set to make a “speedy and full recovery” after falling off stage during a performance of Player Kings in the West End.

McKellen was hospitalised after falling off stage during a performance of Player Kings – an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts One and Two – last night (June 17), at the Noël Coward theatre.

The 85-year-old actor, who was playing John Falstaff in the production, reportedly “cried out in pain as staff rushed to help.”

The show was cancelled and the audience was asked to leave, but according to The Independent, the gay icon will return to performances on Wednesday (June 19), with Tuesday’s (June 18) performance also cancelled.

Ian McKellen in Player Kings (Noël Coward Theatre)

In a statement to the publication, a representative for Player Kings, which also star’s Richard Coyle and Ted Lasso‘s Toheeb Jimoh, confirmed that McKellen will have a “speedy and full recovery” after the fall.

“Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings,” they said.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.

“The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow.

“Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support.”

As reported by BBC, Sir Ian McKellen had been “circling a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy when… [he fell] off the front of the stage.”

No stranger to the stage, McKellen recently starred in gay love story Frank & Percy in 2023, but also has a slew of Shakespeare titles under his belt – including roles as Richard II, Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth.

Film wise, McKellen is best known for his turn as Magneto in the X-Men films, and Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings franchise.