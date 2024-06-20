A banner in support of trans people has gone viral on social media – mainly for its uncompromising message to bigots.

Posted on X/Twitter at the start of June, to mark the beginning of Pride month, the banner reads: “Respect my trans homies or I’m gonna identify as a f*****g problem.”

The image of two people holding the sign is captioned it: “This is my favourite picture ever”, and judging by the responses it’s a favourite for others too: it’s already been viewed more than two million times.

Ion care about the politics. I said what I said. This picture is dope to me. This is muted. ❤️🫶🏽💕 — The Nostalgia Queen 🔜 DreamCon 24 🎬 (@Snow_Blacck) June 1, 2024

One person quote tweeted the image, responding: “Putting this on my business card.”

Someone else wrote: “This is the best tweet you are gonna see today.”

This is this best tweet u r gonna see today. https://t.co/oPHH4OtE6Z — Michelle🇯🇲 (Dafuq you say) (@mtgsowhat) June 3, 2024

Another said they’d even consider becoming a “bumper sticker person” to endorse the banner’s message.

Despite the positive feedback, there were some who took a dislike to the banner.

One person wrote: “I identify problems as targets,” while another said: “Sorry, you are already a problem.”

I'm not a bumper sticker person but I'd consider changing that for this https://t.co/6zbSKLYAOi — Dylan (@OptimisticLoaf) June 4, 2024

The negative responses come as anti-trans hate crimes have risen in the UK recently, while in the US, more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were proposed in 2023.

The Home Office admitted last year that the rise in hate crimes against transgender people has potentially been fuelled by politicians’ anti-trans comments.