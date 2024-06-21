Justin Timberlake’s reported response to being arrested has triggered a wave of memes and reactions: and they’re pretty damn funny.

“Mirrors” singer Justin Timberlake was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI) in New York state on Tuesday (18 June), and while rumours swirled around whether poppers or pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) was in his bloodstream (the answer was no), the arrest has also sparked a wave of memes.

Timberlake is believed to have said: “This is going to ruin the tour” to the policeman who arrested him, an officer who, it seems, was too young to recognise the former boyband star.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six: “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour’. The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour’.”

Timberlake has been promoting his sixth album with the Forget Tomorrow world tour.

“Saying ‘this is going to ruin the tour’ after every minor inconvenience I have from now on,” one X/Twitter user wrote, with another adding: “This is going to ruin the tour, I whisper when my [holiday] request gets denied.”

The cop when he arrested Justin pic.twitter.com/iKMbGB1F2u — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) June 19, 2024

penelope: im lady whistledown

colin: this is going to ruin the tour

penelope: ??????

colin: the world tour — dani (@forpolins) June 20, 2024

Characters from fact and fiction have also been having their world tours ruined by being inserted into the meme format, including Gandalf, Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory‘s Augustus Gloop.

BOROMIR: what is this new devilry?



GANDALF: *under his breath* this is going to ruin the tour pic.twitter.com/pRQ4yi9mmE — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) June 20, 2024

This is going to ruin the tour. pic.twitter.com/hNHyD2c4gW — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) June 20, 2024

[agustus gloop falls into the chocolate river]



me: *under my breath* this is going to ruin the tour — m@thew (@TweetPotato314) June 20, 2024

Some X users have attributed the phrase to even minor misfortunes that befall them, including not getting Chappell Roan tickets and having to “cut down on em dashes” in their writing.

"This is going to ruin the tour," I whisper whenever someone suggests I cut down on my em dashes — De Elizabeth (@deelizabeth_) June 20, 2024

In a statement given to Variety, the Sag Harbor police department said: “[Timberlake] was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

“A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer and upon investigation it was determined that Mr Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Timberlake’s lawyer, Edward Burke, told Us Weekly: “The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test.”

He went on to tell news agency PA: “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the district attorney’s office.”

*wakes up with a sore throat*



“This is going to ruin the tour.” — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) June 20, 2024

when my boss announces he cancelled his vacation & will be in office next week after all



*me & my coworkers in private chat* this is going to ruin the tour — When's Happy Hour? (@whenshappyhour1) June 21, 2024

In the state of New York, penalties for charges related to driving while intoxicated include up to a year in jail, a $1,000 (£790) fine and the suspension of a driver’s licence for at least six months, according to the BBC.