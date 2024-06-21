Kim Kardashian has revealed in season 5 of The Kardashians that she believes she only has “10 years” left to “still look good”, in an admission which fans have branded as incredibly “sad”.

In a 20 June episode on season 5 of The Kardashians, the reality star spoke about her plans in the film and TV industry.

Hot off the heels of her American Horror Story: Delicate role, the 43-year-old explained that she “didn’t have an agent” before her appearance on the show (presumably, her “momager” Kris Jenner was in charge of that), but soon found the “offers” were rolling in from various studios.

The SKIMS founder told the group about her comedy feature idea, The Fifth Wheel, which Netflix is officially fronting.

She said on The Kardashians of her new venture: “I wasn’t planning on this career, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m not going to get ahead of myself here.’ I’m really nervous about it.”

However, her revelation about how she seemingly views herself in the industry when it comes to ageing saddened viewers.

“I can do a movie a year,” she said to the camera in a testimonial. “I’ve got about 10 years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me, and then I’ll take some time off.”

Reacting to the news beneath a Pop Crave post on X (formerly Twitter), one fan said: “Honestly, I think it’s kind of sad that she feels like her value is tied to how she looks.”

Another said: “This is lowkey depressing,” with a third echoing: “That is so… sad.”

“Can we stop pushing this narrative of women getting old and haggard once they hit age 40…”, another rightly said.

Her admission comes at a time in the industry where performers, particularly women, are speaking up on ageism. Icons like Kylie Minogue and Madonna have spoken out on enduring age-related discrimination in recent moments.