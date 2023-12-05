Kim Kardashian to star in new Ryan Murphy legal drama

Kim Kardashian appears to have wowed Ryan Murphy with her performance in American Horror Story: Delicate because she’s teaming up with the producer again for a brand-new TV series.

The influencer is set to play the leading role in Murphy’s next project as Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the founder of her own all-female law firm, Deadline reports.

The legal drama, written by Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz, was pitched to both Kardashian and her mom-ager Kris Jenner, who both signed on right away, joining Murphy as executive producers.

Kim Kardashian is set to work with Ryan Murphy again. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty)

Once Jenner and Kardashian were linked to the TV series, it was sold to Hulu, which also distributes the family’s reality show The Kardashians, as well as Murphy’s American Horror Story.

Playing a lawyer should come as second nature to Kim, who is studying for the bar exam and passed the baby bar in 2022.

While Kardashian has previously made brief cameos in films like Disaster Movie and Oceans 8 and TV series like How I Met Your Mother and Drop Dead Diva, American Horror Story: Delicate marked a huge change in the tides for her acting career.

Playing opposite series regular Emma Roberts, Kim played cut-throat publicist Siobhan who helps actress Anna (Roberts) as her career starts taking off.

When the SKIMS founder was first announced for the series, there was some skepticism over how she would do on the beloved horror series, but fans were pleasantly surprised by Kardashian’s acting chops.

Ryan Murphy’s next series will be a legal drama starring Kim Kardashian. (Getty/ Matt Winkelmeyer)

Not only that, but Kardashian seriously impressed the masses when she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in 2021, appearing totally at ease across a range of comedy sketches and delivering the famous opening monologue.

Since Saturday Night Live and AHS: Delicate, Kardashian has become a hot commodity in the TV industry.

Just last week, it was announced that Kim would star in Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel written by Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live) and Janine Brito (Mr. Mayor).

Once her filming commitments for the ensemble comedy film and her own reality series come to an end, Kardashian is expected to get to work on the Ryan Murphy legal drama.

Until then, Deadline reports that deals are still being worked out, while preliminary casting begins for the other fabulous ladies of Kardashian’s all-female law firm, as well as her hunky love interest.

The series will supposedly start production in late 2024 for an early 2025 premiere.